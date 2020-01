2020: the tussle ahead

How did we fare as a state and society in 2019? The analysts would say the glass remains half-empty; the government would claim it to be half-full and filling; the opposition would say it’s half-empty and leaking.

Is there then no way to objectively figure out what has happened, what’s happening and what might be? There is. But for that one has to start looking at the forest rather than up close at the trees.

One issue that has been consistently problematic is the place of the military in this polity.

Why? Because we have failed thus far to settle the basic contradiction. What role must the guardians play? Peter D Feaver, a theorist of civil-military relations, has this to say about the question or the puzzle as he put it: “The civil-military challenge is to reconcile a military strong enough to do anything the civilians ask with a military subordinate enough to do only what civilians authorise.”

The effective control of the military by the civilians has depended largely on how states perceive their security environment and whether the civilians understand the security sector.

Beginning in the early 1990s, scholars of civil-military relations coined the term “second generation problem”, referring to states where there was no overt threat of a military takeover but where the civilians still lacked the capacity to understand the security sector and, therefore, relied on military officers to guide them. Predictably, that meant that, while civilians retained de jure control, de facto the security sector policies were formulated and implemented by the military.

My own view about why the military must be subordinate to the civilians is grounded, among other important reasons, in organisation theory. As I wrote elsewhere: “Government actions are not the outcome of individual choices but organisational inputs. To encapsulate: Organisations factor problems into different parts. This means they deal with them not holistically but non-simultaneously; organisations ‘satisfice’ rather than optimise; they deal with problems using known, standard processes. This limits choices; they deal with uncertainty by making decisions rather than resorting to finding alternatives; these multiple processes are generally not in harmony, and therefore, may not add up to a strategic picture.”

As we wade through 2020, we have a model where the political government is, for the most part, guided by the military.

Equally, there’s pushback from other actors. It’s feeble but it serves to complicate the task of the military. That requires a different article but sufficient to say that this year will see that tussle play out, though its outcome cannot be predicted.