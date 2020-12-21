2020 is nearly over ... so what can we expect in 2021 for PLA watchers?

Just as the title says I think we had some major developments and breakthroughs in 2020 and I'm sure China won't disappoint us in 2021: so what can we expect in 2021 for PLA watchers?
My wishes are most of all:
- the unveiling of the J-35 prototype
- conclusive answer on the Type 003's powerpack and general layout
- clear images of J-20A & WS-10C in PLAAF colours (from the second frontline unit)
- news on the WS-15
- clear images of the KJ-600 prototype
- Y-20U service entry and clear images of the Y-20B
- Z-20 naval variant service entry
- maybe news on the new attack helicopter (as @IblinI suggested)
- some UAV surprises
... and I'm not sure if to wish to get a glimpse of the H-20 is already too much to hope for.
And you?
