2020 is nearly over ... so what can we expect in 2021 for PLA watchers?

Deino said: Ähhm?? Why? ... if China can develop the H-20 is is truly no need for a Tu-95 or Tu-22 and even the Su-34.



The only one I would agree is the Mi-26 but not the Mi-26 itself but the new Z-XX / AHL helicopter. Click to expand...

How many countries in the world can build bombers similar to the Tu-16 (technology 70 years ago)?The TU-16 is not an outdated platform , it is constantly improving and can meet the requirements of modern warfare. The Russians do not use the Tu-16, they underestimate it and so they never break the limit and exploit the true power of the Tu-16.The British invented tanks, but now they are inferior to Russia in tank technology.The Russians invented the Tu-16, but China is the only country in the world that brought the Tu-16 to its limits with the Xian H6K, H6N versions ...Comparing the H-20 with the Tu-95 and Tu-22M, then concluding that the Tu-95 and TU-22M are too old and should not be produced is a mistake. I am sure 50 years later, Tu-95 and Tu-22M are still the dream technology of 99% countries in the world and can be used effectively. It is the same as in the JF-17, using the RD-33 engine invented 50 years agoXian H-20 is very modern and powerful. But Tu-95, Tu-22M, Su-34 have their own advantages. There is no conflict between them. It doesn't matter if the cat is black or white. H-20, H-6k, Tu-95, Tu-22M, Su-34 can support each other