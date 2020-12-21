What's new

2020 is nearly over ... so what can we expect in 2021 for PLA watchers?

Just as the title says I think we had some major developments and breakthroughs in 2020 and I'm sure China won't disappoint us in 2021: so what can we expect in 2021 for PLA watchers?

My wishes are most of all:

- the unveiling of the J-35 prototype
- conclusive answer on the Type 003's powerpack and general layout
- clear images of J-20A & WS-10C in PLAAF colours (from the second frontline unit)
- news on the WS-15
- clear images of the KJ-600 prototype
- Y-20U service entry and clear images of the Y-20B
- Z-20 naval variant service entry
- maybe news on the new attack helicopter (as @IblinI suggested)
- some UAV surprises

... and I'm not sure if to wish to get a glimpse of the H-20 is already too much to hope for.

And you?
 
Deino said:
Indeed ... but this is the proposal for the E-2C successor for the USN and it was cancelled. So with the KJ-600 I don't expect another AEW type any time soon and especially - even if unfortunately - not such a unique configuration.
Maybe they changed their mind. In x band era, they don't care much. but in VHF era, this design has some significant advantage.
 
vi-va said:
Maybe they changed their mind. In x band era, they don't care much. but in VHF era, this design has some significant advantage.
Surely ... bu I don't think they abandon the KJ-600 just after its maiden flight only for a new design ... maybe as a successor to the Y-8/9-EW family members but we are going off-topic.
 
News and photos on WS-15, WS-19 and CJ-1000A.

News on Y-30

KJ-600 launch video (from land)
Maybe more on WS-13(E/xx) for the JF-17 and as interim J-35 engine.
 
Deino said:
New tracked IFV, like VN17 to replace ZBD-04.
New wheeled armored vehicle family to replace ZBL-08 family. 30+ tons.
Anti Air Laser System, such as anti UAV, anti cruise missile
 
zhxy said:
Hopefully China can produce Tu-95, Tu-22M, Su-34, Mi-26
Ähhm?? Why? ... if China can develop the H-20 is is truly no need for a Tu-95 or Tu-22 and even the Su-34.

The only one I would agree is the Mi-26 but not the Mi-26 itself but the new Z-XX / AHL helicopter.
 
Deino said:
Ähhm?? Why? ... if China can develop the H-20 is is truly no need for a Tu-95 or Tu-22 and even the Su-34.

The only one I would agree is the Mi-26 but not the Mi-26 itself but the new Z-XX / AHL helicopter.
How many countries in the world can build bombers similar to the Tu-16 (technology 70 years ago)?

The TU-16 is not an outdated platform , it is constantly improving and can meet the requirements of modern warfare. The Russians do not use the Tu-16, they underestimate it and so they never break the limit and exploit the true power of the Tu-16.

The British invented tanks, but now they are inferior to Russia in tank technology.
The Russians invented the Tu-16, but China is the only country in the world that brought the Tu-16 to its limits with the Xian H6K, H6N versions ...

Comparing the H-20 with the Tu-95 and Tu-22M, then concluding that the Tu-95 and TU-22M are too old and should not be produced is a mistake. I am sure 50 years later, Tu-95 and Tu-22M are still the dream technology of 99% countries in the world and can be used effectively. It is the same as in the JF-17, using the RD-33 engine invented 50 years ago

Xian H-20 is very modern and powerful. But Tu-95, Tu-22M, Su-34 have their own advantages. There is no conflict between them. It doesn't matter if the cat is black or white. H-20, H-6k, Tu-95, Tu-22M, Su-34 can support each other
 
Deino said:
Do you think China will develop a variant of KJ-600 C-2 Greyhound for transportation and S-3 Viking for anti sub ? I personally believe so.

C2 is base on E-2, so I think there shouldn't be major issue to get Chinese version of C-2 base on KJ-600.

China has accumulate experience on Y-8FQ Cub/GX-6, so S-3 technology should be mature as well.
 
I'm calling it now: First test flight of the H-20 on 11/11/2021, just like the first test flight of the J-20 was on 11/11/2011.
 
