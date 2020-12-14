2020 Gave India a Sharp Lesson on the Chinese Military. When Will Indian Generals Take Heed?

notorious_eagle said: There were no 40 deaths of PLA, Indian Propaganda working as usual. The Indians followed their usual strategy of 2X. First when news came out that 3 Indian soldiers died, the Indian media started quoting 6 PLA soldiers died. When news came out that in fact 20 Indian soldiers died, the Indian media started quoting 40 PLA soldiers died, keeping up with Indian policy of 2X fictitious casualties. Click to expand...

If you apply actual logic to the situation, like you did in an earlier post, then it is obvious that the Indians did not inflict 40 casualties on the PLA. They held the downstream of the Galwan River but failed to obtain even a single body, which they would've immediately publicized as evidence of victory to the press. Not only that but they don't even have the names of the PLA casualties. The only supposed evidence is that there were "a lot of helicopters flying to and from the area" and that a US News reported that 34 Chinese soldiers died according to unnamed sources, with no further corroboration.They also claimed to have captured PLA soldiers but given the media fanfare around the capture and return of a PLA soldier who got lost searching for a Yak in September, the fact that they kept it under wraps makes it highly suspect. Their own news, however, reported the return of one lt col and three majors the day after the 15th. At a minimum their entire command structure was obliterated during the confrontation.I personally believe that most of the deaths were not caused by the PLA. Babu and two others were killed on the spot and the LT col and majors were captured early during the confrontation, which caused the rest of the soldiers to flee. The terrain surrounding the area was inhospitable and in their panic, many Indian soldiers fell into the icy Galwan River and died from hypothermia.