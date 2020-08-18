What's new

2019-2020 An Impactful year for Pakistan Navy

AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
32,028
63
33,171
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
While 2019-2020 has seen news mostly negative sense around the Globe , for Pakistan Navy it has been a Generally a good year. Pakistan Navy continued it's Modernization Drive to Further Boost National Defense by Inducting Few Ships

All the Ships will carry Anti Ship Missiles so it would offer great defensive presence out in ocean

Addition of 4th Fast Attack Stealth Missile Ship



The Twin Induction for Tabouk / Yarkouk
Together with Turkish Radar System


1605970116320.png




The Ships will ensure Pakistan can monitor it's near shore Trade routes and protect the assets
Hard to imagine just 4-5 years ago people used to state Pakistan Navy is in bad shape but due to the dedicated planning by Navy Officers and Military , The Navy is getting the necessary attention it needs


Since December 2020 is right around corner , likely the Chinese Heavier , Frigates won't be here but 2021 would certainly bring some good news about these Bigger Heavy Duty Enforces which can knock enemy's teeth


With these brand new ships remains to be seen which Helicopters will be used by these ships (the opv)
 
Last edited:
K

KaiserX

FULL MEMBER
Apr 6, 2019
657
0
1,123
Country
United States
Location
United States
PN needs the following-

-20 Stealth Fast Attack Crafts
- 4 Milgem Corvettes
-4 Other stealth Corvettes
-4 F-22Ps Frigates
-8 Type 54A/B Frigates
- 6 Type 52A/B Destroyers
- 8 S20 Submarines
-3 Agosta 90B Submarines
- 10 Midget Submarines
- 3 Nuclear Submarines

So far it seems all are on order/construction other than 4 Type 054B frigates and 6 Type 052B Destroyers (Would be a dream come true and huge force multiplier for the PN). In all PN would easily have a minimum of 28 platforms (Submarines+ Destroyers+ Heavy Frigates) capable of launch Land attack cruise missiles (Babur 3) on Indian land/naval target from well within Pakistans sea waters.

Hundreds of missiles can be used pre-emptively to strike Indian military targets while the same platforms will be able to fight indian naval forces in the indian ocean without having to refit weapons or redock. A truly multi mission fleet.

Inshallah once the Type 052B destroyers/S20 subs are acquired PN can go for Helipad Shits or even a Chinese Aircraft Carrier to project forces deep into the Indian Ocean. Imagine a PN aircraft carrier strike group consisting of an Aircraft carrier with FC-31s, Type 052, Type 54s, and S-20 subs :O

Quite remarkable that in a decade we went from dreaming about heavy frigates and new subs to now dreaming about an Aircraft carrier in the next decade or so. PN seems to really have its act together with procurement/fleet planning, which the other services especially the PAF could learn from.
 
Last edited:
Aamir Hussain

Aamir Hussain

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Jan 28, 2007
1,885
23
3,191
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Original orders were for 4 OPV's; 2 Damen and 2 Swiftships. I foresee a further order for 2 more OPV's.
KaiserX said:
PN needs the following-

-20 Stealth Fast Attack Crafts
- 4 Milgem Corvettes
-4 Other stealth Corvettes
-4 F-22Ps Frigates
-8 Type 54A/B Frigates
- 6 Type 52A/B Destroyers
- 8 S20 Submarines
-3 Agosta 90B Submarines
- 10 Midget Submarines
- 3 Nuclear Submarines
Click to expand...
As I see it PN 50 Ship fleet will look like this:

4 x F22P (Will go for an upgrade)
4+(2) x Type 54A (SIPRI Reports 4 ordered with an option for 2 more)
4 x Milgem/Jinnah Flight I (Milgem with VLS)
(2) x Jinnah Class Flight II Frigates (Larger design with enhanced number of VLS)
2+(2) x OPV's (Original plans were for 4 OPV's only two ordered. Swiftship order cancelled due to Uncle Sam)

3 x A-90 Class Subs (Going through upgrades)
8 x Yuan Class Subs

4 x Azmat Class
(6) x Modified Azmat Class (Need more littoral patrol options)

3 x MCMV (Munsif Class)
(3) x MCMV (Class ?) (Need atleast two for each port. They are more effective when they sweep in pairs)

2+(1) x Fleet Replenishment Ships (Need to add another FRS to support 3 Surface Task Groups)

1 x Hydro-graphic Survey Vessel

1 x Submarine Rescue Vessel

51 Major units not counting the 1 x Tall Ship and smaller patrol vessels and auxiliaries.
 
Last edited:
K

KaiserX

FULL MEMBER
Apr 6, 2019
657
0
1,123
Country
United States
Location
United States
Aamir Hussain said:
Original orders were for 4 OPV's; 2 Damen and 2 Swiftships. I foresee a further order for 2 more OPV's.


As I see it PN 50 Ship fleet will look like this:

4 x F22P (Will go for an upgrade)
4+(2) x Type 54A (SIPRI Reports 4 ordered with an option for 2 more)
4 x Milgem/Jinnah Flight I (Milgem with VLS)
(2) x Jinnah Class Flight II Frigates (Larger design with enhanced number of VLS)
2+(2) x OPV's (Original plans were for 4 OPV's only two ordered. Swiftship order cancelled due to Uncle Sam)

3 x A-90 Class Subs (Going through upgrades)
8 x Yuan Class Subs

4 x Azmat Class
(6) x Modified Azmat Class (Need more littoral patrol options)

3 x MCMV (Munsif Class)
(3) x MCMV (Class ?) (Need atleast two for each port. They are more effective when they sweep in pairs)

2+(1) x Fleet Replenishment Ships (Need to add another FRS to support 3 Surface Task Groups)

1 x Hydro-graphic Survey Vessel

1 x Submarine Rescue Vessel

51 Major units not counting the 1 x Tall Ship and smaller patrol vessels and auxiliaries.
Click to expand...
Agreed but PN will more than likely end up also going for Type 052Ds within the next 5 years and also focus on building a nuclear submarine line. May take close to a decade to see the first ships/subs but this seems to be PN natural line of upgrades.
 
Tipu7

Tipu7

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 8, 2014
4,825
82
12,109
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
KaiserX said:
PN needs the following-

-20 Stealth Fast Attack Crafts
- 4 Milgem Corvettes
-4 Other stealth Corvettes
-4 F-22Ps Frigates
-8 Type 54A/B Frigates
- 6 Type 52A/B Destroyers
- 8 S20 Submarines
-3 Agosta 90B Submarines
- 10 Midget Submarines
- 3 Nuclear Submarines

So far it seems all are on order/construction other than 4 Type 054B frigates and 6 Type 052B Destroyers (Would be a dream come true and huge force multiplier for the PN). In all PN would easily have a minimum of 28 platforms (Submarines+ Destroyers+ Heavy Frigates) capable of launch Land attack cruise missiles (Babur 3) on Indian land/naval target from well within Pakistans sea waters.

Hundreds of missiles can be used pre-emptively to strike Indian military targets while the same platforms will be able to fight indian naval forces in the indian ocean without having to refit weapons or redock. A truly multi mission fleet.

Inshallah once the Type 052B destroyers/S20 subs are acquired PN can go for Helipad Shits or even a Chinese Aircraft Carrier to project forces deep into the Indian Ocean. Imagine a PN aircraft carrier strike group consisting of an Aircraft carrier with FC-31s, Type 052, Type 54s, and S-20 subs :O

Quite remarkable that in a decade we went from dreaming about heavy frigates and new subs to now dreaming about an Aircraft carrier in the next decade or so. PN seems to really have its act together with procurement/fleet planning, which the other services especially the PAF could learn from.
Click to expand...
PN is not intresred in Type 52 A/B DDGs.
It has even sidelined Type 52D DDGs as per now.

Additional batches of Corvettes from Damen and Type-54AP from China are plausible.
Rest, FAC and FACM combined total will exceed 20 figure.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Figaro
China Appears To Increase Foothold In Strategic Port In Pakistan
Replies
8
Views
769
PeacefulWar
PeacefulWar
Zarvan
Pakistan’s naval chief talks regional security and tech wish list
Replies
7
Views
3K
Bilal Khan (Quwa)
Bilal Khan (Quwa)
PDF
Featured Maintaining Command of the Sea: Maritime Doctrines of Pakistan and India
Replies
5
Views
3K
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
L
China builds park in gwader
Replies
0
Views
494
Last starfighter
L
Han-Tang
High-tech drones could have neutralised Chinese intrusions at LAC but India didn’t have them
2
Replies
22
Views
740
PAKISTANFOREVER
PAKISTANFOREVER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom