2019-2020 An Impactful year for Pakistan Navy

AZADPAKISTAN2009
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 8, 2009
- 32,028
- 63
- Country
-
- Location
-
While 2019-2020 has seen news mostly negative sense around the Globe , for Pakistan Navy it has been a Generally a good year. Pakistan Navy continued it's Modernization Drive to Further Boost National Defense by Inducting Few Ships
All the Ships will carry Anti Ship Missiles so it would offer great defensive presence out in ocean
Addition of 4th Fast Attack Stealth Missile Ship
The Twin Induction for Tabouk / Yarkouk
Together with Turkish Radar System
The Ships will ensure Pakistan can monitor it's near shore Trade routes and protect the assets
Hard to imagine just 4-5 years ago people used to state Pakistan Navy is in bad shape but due to the dedicated planning by Navy Officers and Military , The Navy is getting the necessary attention it needs
Since December 2020 is right around corner , likely the Chinese Heavier , Frigates won't be here but 2021 would certainly bring some good news about these Bigger Heavy Duty Enforces which can knock enemy's teeth
With these brand new ships remains to be seen which Helicopters will be used by these ships (the opv)
All the Ships will carry Anti Ship Missiles so it would offer great defensive presence out in ocean
Addition of 4th Fast Attack Stealth Missile Ship
The Twin Induction for Tabouk / Yarkouk
Together with Turkish Radar System
The Ships will ensure Pakistan can monitor it's near shore Trade routes and protect the assets
Hard to imagine just 4-5 years ago people used to state Pakistan Navy is in bad shape but due to the dedicated planning by Navy Officers and Military , The Navy is getting the necessary attention it needs
Since December 2020 is right around corner , likely the Chinese Heavier , Frigates won't be here but 2021 would certainly bring some good news about these Bigger Heavy Duty Enforces which can knock enemy's teeth
With these brand new ships remains to be seen which Helicopters will be used by these ships (the opv)
Last edited: