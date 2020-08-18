2019-2020 An Impactful year for Pakistan Navy

PN needs the following-



-20 Stealth Fast Attack Crafts

- 4 Milgem Corvettes

-4 Other stealth Corvettes

-4 F-22Ps Frigates

-8 Type 54A/B Frigates

- 6 Type 52A/B Destroyers

- 8 S20 Submarines

-3 Agosta 90B Submarines

- 10 Midget Submarines

- 3 Nuclear Submarines



So far it seems all are on order/construction other than 4 Type 054B frigates and 6 Type 052B Destroyers (Would be a dream come true and huge force multiplier for the PN). In all PN would easily have a minimum of 28 platforms (Submarines+ Destroyers+ Heavy Frigates) capable of launch Land attack cruise missiles (Babur 3) on Indian land/naval target from well within Pakistans sea waters.



Hundreds of missiles can be used pre-emptively to strike Indian military targets while the same platforms will be able to fight indian naval forces in the indian ocean without having to refit weapons or redock. A truly multi mission fleet.



Inshallah once the Type 052B destroyers/S20 subs are acquired PN can go for Helipad Shits or even a Chinese Aircraft Carrier to project forces deep into the Indian Ocean. Imagine a PN aircraft carrier strike group consisting of an Aircraft carrier with FC-31s, Type 052, Type 54s, and S-20 subs :O



Quite remarkable that in a decade we went from dreaming about heavy frigates and new subs to now dreaming about an Aircraft carrier in the next decade or so. PN seems to really have its act together with procurement/fleet planning, which the other services especially the PAF could learn from.