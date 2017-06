Dr. Farid A. Malik |



How can protection of the vote be ensured? If the fate of the nation is decided by the people who count, then it is an exercise in futility. Voters stand in long queues to cast their ballots and then wait for the results. The angels intervene to manipulate the count resulting in disappointment. For so-called positive results, human limitations are exposed. The losing candidates then file petitions with election tribunals, which are never decided. In case there is a negative outcome for the winners they get stays from the superior judiciary.After the fall of the first dictator, Ayub Khan, free and fair elections were held in 1970. Had power been transferred to the genuinely elected political leadership, history would have been different.It does not end here; voter and witness safety is also an issue. Invariably aerial firing takes place during polling and then after the announcement of results to intimidate the voters. Despite claims and legislation the menace continues. In the last few days, I had the opportunity to hear two Generals, one retired while the other is serving. Pervez Musharraf said that PML-N would win the next elections through manipulation; their control of administrative set-up has to be checked. While I agree with him, I wonder why was he unable to cleanse the system of Sharif’s influence despite being in absolute control of the country for nine years. It shows the extreme incompetence of the khakis in running the civil administration.Read more: Free and fair elections: Can democracy in Pakistan be resurrected? General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the current Army Chief, while addressing a seminar titled, ‘Role of Youth in Rejecting Extremism’ said that the khakis cannot do it alone. Every state institution has to play its role. It was music to my ears as the military has finally realized their limitations and is willing to confine themselves to the barracks and the borders. Considering their overwhelming influence and encroachment in every facet of civilian institutions, this withdrawal has to be carefully planned. They cannot leave the masses at the mercy of their created wolves that pretend to be lions.After the fall of the first dictator, Ayub Khan, free and fair elections were held in 1970. Had power been transferred to the genuinely elected political leadership, history would have been different. In 1977, again, transition through the ballot did not take place, instead of that a new concept of ‘positive results’ was introduced and elections postponed. Since then there have been ten bogus electoral exercises with 2013 being the latest. Electoral reforms are blocked as they do not suit the power brokers.No state can survive without functional institutions, khakis cannot do it alone. Massive institutional rebuilding is required to return to normalcy.This farce is the worst form of democracy as voters are blamed for making poor choices while they have very limited say in the entire electoral process. Traitors like Sisis and Mubariks get elected and then use the state apparatus for personal gains and anti-people activities while the popularly elected leaders are jailed or even hanged as in the case of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.Read more: What we need to do to ensure ‘free and fair’ elections in Pakistan? For democracy to take root, the sanctity of the ballot has to be restored. No state can survive without functional institutions, khakis cannot do it alone. Massive institutional rebuilding is required to return to normalcy. The appointments of IGs in Punjab and Sindh have become problematic. The Lahore High Court has directed the Chief Minister Punjab to appoint a permanent IG within thirty days while the Sindh High Court has stayed the removal of the sitting IG.