The top story of 2017 was the expansion of NATO. Montenegro became the latest NATO member."NATO welcomed the tiny country of Montenegro, as its 29th member Monday — the first new member in nearly ten years and a move that comes on the heels of President Trump's visit to NATO's headquarters."NATO is the world's most powerful military alliance. Take a look at the map. It is a large group of industrialized European countries (led by America) aimed at the dissolution of Russia.The Russians mistakenly thought that becoming democratic would make them welcome at NATO headquarters. The Russians were wrong.The issue is not democracy, but world domination.Before and after World War II, mainland China was democratic from 1912-1949 (e.g. Republic of China). Yet, the United States rebuilt the former non-democratic countries of Nazi Germany with the Marshall Plan and also rebuilt the former Imperial Japan with the MacArthur Reconstruction of Japan.The United States would not spend sizable funds to reconstruct democratic mainland China after World War II. Why? It is a simple issue of power. Tiny Germany and Japan could never project global power to challenge the United States. The United States never wanted to see an industrialized China. Ironically, Mao Zedong's Peoples Republic of China (1949-today) had a laser-like focus and developed mainland China on its own without US help.This brings us back to the Russians. There are two natural partners for Russia. Russia can either look West to US/Europe or look east to China. When Russia looks West, they see American troops and military equipment in the relatively-recent NATO-member Baltic countries of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.It's kind of hard for Russia to form an enduring relationship with the West when NATO keeps expanding towards the Russian border and you can literally see the US Army on Russia's doorstep in the Baltics and Poland."U.S. Army Convoy in EstoniaPublished on Mar 22, 2015""US military vehicles crossing Latvia's territory March 22Published on Mar 23, 2015"Thus, Russia is left with only one choice: look east to China.This is good news for China, because China's only weakness is a lack of oil (ie. liquid energy). It will take a decade or more before China has built a sufficiently large number of nuclear power plants, wind farms (onshore and offshore), and solar farms. The transition from a petroleum-based economy to a renewable-energy electricity-based economy needs time.With Russia as a reliable supplier of oil to China during these NATO-expansion years, China will have the time to upgrade its economy and transition to energy independence.NATO is still following the same strategy after World War II. Pressure China and Russia militarily to weaken their economies. In China's case, the United States waged the Korean War (1950-1953) and Vietnam War (1962-1975) on China's doorstep. This weakened China economically for decades.China's strategy is different from NATO's. China's goal is to develop its country. The economic, technological, and military power naturally flows from an upgraded Chinese economy.In the history of the world, no country has ever consumed more energy per year than today's China (3,053 Million Tonnes Oil Equivalent). Currently, according to BP, China consumes 34% more energy annually than the United States (2,273 Million Tonnes Oil Equivalent). China's energy-consumption lead continues to grow yearly.China desires two things: stability and a stable supply of oil. China has the military power to enforce stability within 2,000 miles of China's border. Russia can provide China with a stable supply of oil for decades. In case the Russians need a reminder, the inexorable expansion of NATO towards Russia will pressure the Russians to cooperate with China.