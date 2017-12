Total installed capacity in Pakistan is 25,100 MW by a 2015 estimate. BD's is probably around 15,000 MW last year. However, both these figures are misleading because there are less amount of actual production due to load shedding, although people feel more comfortable now and the industries get the needed power. People's lives have improved because of power generation. I believe, with good governance of power production, Pakistan is able to produce more hydro-electricity. BD has no such prospect. It will have to depend upon mostly on the fossil fuels.

