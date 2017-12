The government has succeeded in maintaining the overall inflation rate at around 5.5%, but, the price hike of food items was a major topic of discussion in 2017, following the extensive flooding across most of the country back in August.



The price of rice saw an increase by Tk15 to Tk16 per kg, depending on their varieties. The price hike forced the government to import 2,155,590 metric tons rice of from July 1 to December 17.

