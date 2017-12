5 – the new Japanese 8×8 armoured personnel carrier (APC) developed by Defence Systems Division of Komatsu.

4 – the new Rabdan 8×8 armoured personnel carrier (APC) developed by Al Jasoor, a joint venture company between Tawazun (UAE) and Otokar (Turkey).

3 – the new Ukrainian BTR-4MV1 armoured personnel carrier developed by “Kharkiv Morozov Machine-Building Design Bureau”, which is part of the Ukrainian “UkrOboronProm” concern.

2 – the new Finnish AMV 28A armoured personnel carrier developed by Patria defence group .

1 – the new Israel’s Eitan armoured personnel carrier developed by the IAI, IMI and Rafael.