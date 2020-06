A PIA physiologist resigned in sheer frustration when she failed the pilots citing their mental ability to fly, yet these pilots got certificates from outside Pakistan and kept on flying.



State of Pakistan got strict measures and criteria for pilots to fly their war birds, which are cheaper and in case of incident, cause death of pilot and co pilot. Here on civilian side, these way expensive plains , more importantly, hundreds of lives , are taken anything but seriously.



Need to wake up and wake up fast. All PIA pilots needs to be put in same fitness criteria range as those who are flying our war birds.

