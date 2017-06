Wikileaks tweets about NADRAGate







NADRA denies any wrong doing regarding outsourcing its data to ISS.







Rehman Malik gets schooled by Wikileaks







Yousaf Raza Gillani refuses to answer to media.

NADRA outsources its UK operation

August 25, 2011

The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has decided to outsource its work in the UK to a security company here and a deal has already been struck

NADRA Chairman Ali Arshad Hakeem was also present

Hakeem left London on Tuesday after a two-day visit during which he also met officials of the security company called International Identity Services (IIS)

However, sources expressed serious reservations about the efficacy of the scheme, fearing that the vital information of individuals might be hacked, leaked or secretly sold

Those in the command of NADRA are determined to motor on with outsourcing the project, paying scant regard to the reservations of the community and the serious fallout and of breach of data stored by an external agency

Interior Ministry was very much interested in seeing the deal through

ne of the key individuals linked to the outsourcing project, who could not be named for legal reasons, has spent time in jail and was closely linked to a high-profile Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader

Another Pakistani-origin individual, involved in this project, is closely linked with a sitting minister in the cabinet, and it is believed that the minister went out of his way to advocate the outsourcing of NADRA

Tariq Lodhi, General Manager, NADRA, UK and Europe, told The News the project to outsource NA was under way since June 2009

The News show that the IIS was registered as a limited company exactly two years ago—the same period to which Lodhi referred to. No one from the IIS was available by email or phone to comment on the deal. The IIS boasts on its website that it provides personal identity verification services.

Fears over the safety of Pakistanis’ data have been heightened in recent days as it is seen that the most stringent possible security mechanisms are vulnerable to attacks from hackers and cyber net anarchists and activists

Rashid Aslam, a Supreme Court Solicitor from Adam Bernard Solicitors, has commented that the data would be easily accessible to a third party which might be in breach of the Data Protection Act which requires a data holding company to be regulated by any official governing body. “Furthermore, it is also against the European Convention of Human Rights of which, the UK is (a) signatory, also obligatory on data holding company being established in the United Kingdom,” Aslam said.