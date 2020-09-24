What's new

2010-2020: Pakistan's Lost Decade

2010-2020: Pakistan's Lost Decade

Until 2010, Bangladesh was a laggard in South Asia region. Its per capita income was about half of Pakistan's. Now Bangladesh has surpassed ...
www.southasiainvestor.com www.southasiainvestor.com


Until 2010, Bangladesh was a laggard in South Asia region. Its per capita income was about half of Pakistan's. Now Bangladesh has surpassed Pakistan as the Pakistani economy has suffered significant slow-down from the previous decade. In fact, the Pakistan economy grew at the slowest rate in South Asia as reflected in per capita incomes. While Pakistan's per capita income more than doubled from $500 to $1,000 in the ten years 2000 to 2010, the growth has slowed to less than 30% from 2010 to 2020.



Return on money invested in Pakistani stock market has also been cut in half in 2010-2020 when compared with the return in 2000-2010.

https://www.macrotrends.net/countries/PAK/pakistan/exports

Pakistan's exports doubled from $10 billion to $20 billion in years 2000-2010. In the last decade 2010-2020, the nation's exports have grown only about 25% to $25 billion. Exports have declined in terms of percentage of the country's GDP from 13% to 10% in the most recent decade.



Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Pakistan ramped up in 2000-2010, reaching the peak of $5.6 billion (3.67% of GDP) in 2007. FDI inflow has since suffered a steep decline.

Shares of companies making up the Karachi Stock Exchange 100 index have returned 8% in US$ terms in 2010-2020, less than half of the 20% during 2000-2010 period. KSE100 still managed to achieve 14% return over the 20-year period from 2001 to 2021, among the highest in the world.



Pakistan has also seen a major decline in the rate of human development growth in the country over the last decade. Pakistan saw HDI (Human Development Index) growth of 1.4% in 2000-2009 and 0.80% in 2010-2019, according to Human Development Indices and Indicators 2018 Statistical Update. The fastest growth in Pakistan human development was seen in 2000-2010, a decade dominated by President Musharraf's rule, according to the latest Human Development Report 2018.

Bangladesh surpassing Pakistan in socioeconomic indicators has brought into sharp focus the contrast between Pakistan's decades of 2000-2010 and 2010-2020.What changed? The biggest change is Bangladeshi leader Shaikh Hasina's decision to stifle the unruly Opposition and the media to bring political and economic stability to the South Asian nation of 160 million people. It has eliminated a constant sense of crisis and assured investors and businesses of continuity of government policies. With development taking precedence over democracy, Shaikh Hasina followed the example of Asian Tigers by focusing on export-led economic growth of her country. She incentivized the export-oriented garment industry and invested in human development. Bangladesh now outperforms India and Pakistan in a whole range of socioeconomic indicators: exports, economic growth, infant mortality rate, primary school enrollment, fertility rate and life expectancy.

Bangladesh's garment exports have helped its economy outshine India's and Pakistan's in the last decade. Impressed by Bangladesh's progress, the United Nations’ Committee for Development Policy has recommended that the country be upgraded from least developed category that it has held the last 50 years.

The next challenge for Bangladesh is to move toward higher-value add manufacturing and exports, as Vietnam has done. Its export industry is still overwhelmingly focused on garment manufacturing. The country’s economic complexity, ranked by Harvard University’s Growth Lab, is 108 out of the 133 countries measured. That is actually lower than it was in 1995, according to the Wall Street Journal.



Vietnam ruled by autocrats is rapidly becoming an Asian Tiger. With rising manufacturing costs in China and the US-China trade war, many major manufacturers are relocating to other countries in Asia. This situation has helped Vietnam emerge as a hub of foreign direct investment (FDI). FDI flow into the country has averaged more than 6% of GDP, the highest of any emerging economy. The country’s recent economic data shows a rise of 18% in exports, with a 26% jump in computers/components exports and a 63% jump in machinery/accessories exports. These figures have earned Vietnam the moniker of the newest "Asian Tiger".



It was in 2007 that Pakistan caught the "democracy" fever led by the lawless lawyers of Lahore. This led to the return of corrupt dynastic rule of Asif Zardari and then Nawaz Sharif. The year 2007 also marked the beginning of yet another lost decade that saw Pakistan's per capita gdp's continuing lag behind South Asia region and other emerging economies.


Pakistan was the original "Asian Tiger" back in the 1960s when other developing Asian economies sought to emulate its development model. It became an export powerhouse in the 1960s when the country's manufactured exports exceeded those of Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia combined. The creation of major industrial estates in Karachi under President Ayub Khan's industrial policy incentivized industrial production and exports of value added manufactured products such as textiles. Now the country's industrial output lags its neighbors'.


With Chinese looking to relocate some of their industrial production to low-cost countries, Pakistan has a golden opportunity to grow its industrial output and exports again. Here's Karen Chen explaining why:

“Vietnam is too crowded already and moved into automobiles and electronics. There is no space for investment in Vietnam. Myanmar doesn’t have infrastructure. India is terrible. In Bangladesh you don’t have right conditions for setting up fabric units. So Pakistan is the ideal location for such garment manufacturing because of abundance of cheaper labour. The investment and tax policies for SEZs and new projects are also good. We’ve confidence to be at here.”

Seizing the opportunity to attract export-oriented investors will help Pakistan become the next Asian Asian Tiger economy. It will help the country avoid recurring balance-of-payments crises that have forced the nation to seek IMF bailouts with all their tough conditions. Focusing on "Plug and Play" Special Economic Zones (SEZs) is going to be essential to achieve this objective.

The 2010 floods and the administrations by the PPP and PML-N, along with the spill over of the war from the west didn't help things. You can can me a PTI supporter all you want (rhetorical statement, not directed at anyone) but macroeconomic reforms and regaining the public’s trust are key to getting the political capital to make the tough changes that will be unpalatable. If the Afghan war ends and some stability is achieved in Afghanistan, PM Khan could claim a hand in his advocacy of dialogue, and may gain the political capital in certain parts of society to make more reforms.

One thing that PML-N did, which was a double edged sword, but on the whole their greatest legacy was getting China interested enough in Pakistan via CPEC. Managing the debt (from CPEC and past borrowing) is part of what’s creating a drag on the economy. The double edge sword of this debt is that financing may be hard to come by in the near future, and a bird in hand is worth two in the bush.

the forty years of war next door doesn’t help economic growth, and unless global support can be assured to create a soft landing after western forces withdraw, Afghanistan will be a basket case on Pakistan’s door and a pull on our resources if Pakistan is forced to deal with the subsequent spillover.

Pakistan has had a lot of challenges over the past ten years, it’s was inevitable Bangladesh would surpass Pakistan and India on a GDP per capita basis and Pakistan in raw exports.

The 2020s will have to be the decade Pakistan caught up.
 
I see you are a very pro military rules, just be wise here, just look on the condition on Myanmar, just dont make any attempt to bring military rules again and you are living in US now, you will not face any consequences if that thing ever happen in Pakistan.....

And I see many Pakistani members here saying Pakistani military who lead many Pakistani institution and SOE is the main problem of mismanagement.....

Better see the cause and fix it, just dont try to seduce both Pak military and its supporters to make any coup again

And there are also unsuccessful authorian rule like North Korea, Myanmar, Venezuela, Cambodia, Laos
 
The 2010 floods and the administrations by the PPP and PML-N, along with the spill over of the war from the west didn't help things. You can can me a PTI supporter all you want (rhetorical statement, not directed at anyone) but macroeconomic reforms and regaining the public’s trust are key to getting the political capital to make the tough changes that will be unpalatable. If the Afghan war ends and some stability is achieved in Afghanistan, PM Khan could claim a hand in his advocacy of dialogue, and may gain the political capital to make more reforms.

One thing that PML-N did, which was a double edged sword, but on the whole their greatest legacy was getting China interested enough in Pakistan via CPEC. Managing the debt (from CPEC and past borrowing) is part of what’s creating a drag on the economy. The double edge sword of this debt is that financing may be hard to come by in the near future, and a bird in hand is worth two in the bush.

the forty years of war next door doesn’t help economic growth, and unless global support can be assured to create a soft landing after western forces withdraw, Afghanistan will be a basket case on Pakistan’s door and a pull on our resources if Pakistan is forced to deal with the subsequent spillover.

Pakistan has had a lot of challenges over the past ten years, it’s was inevitable Bangladesh would surpass Pakistan and India on a GDP per capita basis and Pakistan in raw exports.

The 2020s will have to be the decade Pakistan caught up.
Yup peace and stability in Afghanistan is very importance for Pakistan, that should be the main Pakistan concern, not about which side that can improve Pakistan influence over that state.

I also see many bombs and terrorism happening in Pakistan in the past, that scares investors a lot, and now the situation is getting better.

The world know what happen with Malala for instant.
 
