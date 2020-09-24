2010-2020: Pakistan's Lost Decade

The 2010 floods and the administrations by the PPP and PML-N, along with the spill over of the war from the west didn't help things. You can can me a PTI supporter all you want (rhetorical statement, not directed at anyone) but macroeconomic reforms and regaining the public’s trust are key to getting the political capital to make the tough changes that will be unpalatable. If the Afghan war ends and some stability is achieved in Afghanistan, PM Khan could claim a hand in his advocacy of dialogue, and may gain the political capital in certain parts of society to make more reforms.



One thing that PML-N did, which was a double edged sword, but on the whole their greatest legacy was getting China interested enough in Pakistan via CPEC. Managing the debt (from CPEC and past borrowing) is part of what’s creating a drag on the economy. The double edge sword of this debt is that financing may be hard to come by in the near future, and a bird in hand is worth two in the bush.



the forty years of war next door doesn’t help economic growth, and unless global support can be assured to create a soft landing after western forces withdraw, Afghanistan will be a basket case on Pakistan’s door and a pull on our resources if Pakistan is forced to deal with the subsequent spillover.



Pakistan has had a lot of challenges over the past ten years, it’s was inevitable Bangladesh would surpass Pakistan and India on a GDP per capita basis and Pakistan in raw exports.



The 2020s will have to be the decade Pakistan caught up.