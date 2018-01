Swiss never verified $200b ‘stashed in Pakistanis accounts’



ISLAMABAD - The government on Tuesday backtracked from its statement that Pakistani nationals had over $200 billion stashed in Swiss banks, by saying that the figure has not been verified by the Switzerland authorities.



Dar might have the figure on the basis of some estimates, he added.

The minister of state informed the committee that Pakistan and Switzerland had signed an agreement on avoidance of double taxation in March 2017.



Agreement on Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has started being implemented from the start of this year.





“Information can only be sought against those Pakistanis , which will be under investigation in the country,” he added. Meanwhile, Federal Board of Revenue Member Dr Mohammad Iqbal informed the committee that the government could not seek information against all Pakistanis accounts in Swiss banks under the agreement on avoidance of double taxation.

The government could also seek information in fresh cases as old cases could not be sought.



The committee expressed its concerns on it and said that government should also seek information regarding old cases.



The committee also has sought the details of government’s borrowing, interest payment and repayment against the previous loans during the ongoing fiscal year from the Ministry of Finance.



The Senate Standing Committee on Finance, which met under the chairmanship of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, has also discussed the government’s borrowing from external sources to finance the current account deficit and repayment of previous loans.



The Ministry of Finance informed the committee that government had repaid $2.4 billion during July to December period against previous loan out of total loan of $6 billion to be paid during the ongoing financial year.



The committee chairman said that the government would need $17 billion during the next six months to finance the current account deficit and repayment against previous loans.



The committee was informed that Pakistan’s public debt had currently increased to Rs21 trillion from Rs14 trillion of the year 2013.



Debt-to-GDP has increased to 78.4 per cent this year as against 64.5 per cent of the GDP of 2013.



The committee expressed its concern on it and said that tax-to-GDP should be less than 60 per cent.



The committee also discussed the recently auctioned Euro and Sukuk bonds worth $2.5 billion in the international market.



The government generated $1 billion in December 2014 at 6.75 per cent rate of return for five years tenor against Islamabad-Chakwal section of M2 followed by $1 billion in October 2016 at 5.5 per cent rate of return for five years tenor against mortgaging Hafizabad-Lahore section of M2, and $1 billion in November 2017 at 5.625 per cent rate of return for five years tenor against Chakwal-Hafizabad section of M2.



Pakistan in 2017 has successfully executed $1 billion five years Sukuk and $1.5 billion 10 years Eurobond transactions at a profit rate of 5.625 per cent and 6.875 per cent respectively.



The order book for Pakistan’s sovereign papers was over $8 billion.



However, the government decided to pick up only $2.5 billion in order to ensure low final yields on the Sukuks and Eurobonds.