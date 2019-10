Not every ethnic group in USSR got its own Soviet republic. Russians did. Ukrainians did. Belarussians did. Kazakhs did. Armenians did. Azerbaijanis did. Turkmen did. Uzbeks did. Tajiks did. Kyrgiz did. Estonians did. Latvians did. Lithuanians did. Chechens never did. Tatars never did. Ossetians never did. Abkhaz never did.

Click to expand...