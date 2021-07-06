Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
20000 Afghan Solders Flee To Pakistan For Help || Afghanistan || PM Imran Khan
Thread starter
Azadkashmir
Start date
14 minutes ago
Azadkashmir
SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
6,966
0
8,376
Country
Location
14 minutes ago
#1
Reichsmarschall
ELITE MEMBER
Feb 16, 2016
10,693
3
21,344
Country
Location
9 minutes ago
#2
Feels like a boomer WhatsApp group in here
TheTallGuy
FULL MEMBER
Apr 10, 2019
1,092
1
2,343
Country
Location
9 minutes ago
#3
send them to LOC
Handshake
FULL MEMBER
Sep 18, 2016
782
0
1,075
Country
Location
2 minutes ago
#4
20000 soldiers is not a joke, Army should investigate them immediately and put them in jail! or return them to Taliban.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)
Goenitz
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Z
How can we fight this wokeness pandemic esp. in Pakistan/ India??
Latest: ZAMURD
1 minute ago
Social & Current Events
Pakistan Army Training
Latest: ghazi52
1 minute ago
Pakistan Army Archive
H
Independence Day bloodbath: 142 people are killed in 379 shootings across the US during July Fourth weekend as celebrations turned violent
Latest: huckyang
1 minute ago
World Affairs
The Hindu Grand Alliance wants model temples in every sub district of the country
Latest: Bilal9
1 minute ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
The Russian Su-57 Stealth is preparing to be equipped with a very advanced engine that has no equal in the world
Latest: Oublious
1 minute ago
Russian Defence Forum
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Pakistan Army Training
Latest: ghazi52
1 minute ago
Pakistan Army Archive
Pakistan F-16 Discussions 2
Latest: TheTallGuy
2 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
New fighter for PAF Doctrine?
Latest: Sifar zero
2 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Replacing the F-16: Will Pakistan’s Top Fighter Squadron Transition to Chinese J-10Cs?
Latest: TheTallGuy
11 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan's next ship after Milgem, Type 054AP. Joint Turkish/Pakistan project
Latest: Tipu7
14 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Z
How can we fight this wokeness pandemic esp. in Pakistan/ India??
Latest: ZAMURD
1 minute ago
Social & Current Events
Investment Ideas in Pakistan with $65,000 (Rs. 1 Crore)?
Latest: Meengla
18 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
S
Muslim women in India horrified to discover website 'selling and auctioning' them
Latest: Silverblaze
23 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
China with Pakistan
Latest: VCheng
Today at 9:34 PM
CPEC
Mubarrak to PM Imran Khan / PTI for hitting record high export targets for FY 2020-2021
Latest: Zibago
Today at 9:16 PM
Pakistan Economy
Military Forum Latest Posts
50 dead, in Philippines worst military air disaster.
Latest: SQ8
41 minutes ago
Military Forum
Turkey new heavy chopper T-929
Latest: Hakikat ve Hikmet
57 minutes ago
Air Warfare
ONE MAN ROOM CLEARING TACTICS
Latest: Metal 0-1
Today at 9:56 PM
Military Forum
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: fatman17
Today at 1:22 PM
Air Warfare
Live: China's FC-31 stealth fighter on display in Shenyang
Latest: beijingwalker
Today at 8:00 AM
Air Warfare
Country Latest Posts
The Hindu Grand Alliance wants model temples in every sub district of the country
Latest: Bilal9
1 minute ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
The Russian Su-57 Stealth is preparing to be equipped with a very advanced engine that has no equal in the world
Latest: Oublious
1 minute ago
Russian Defence Forum
India not closing missions in Afghanistan, says MEA as Taliban expands footprint
Latest: FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
4 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Egyptian Armed Forces
Latest: Philip the Arab
13 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
S
Indian forces have raped, molested more than 11,000 Kashmiri women in 3 decades: report
Latest: Silverblaze
16 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom