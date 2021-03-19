2000 investors to set up industrial units in Rashakai SEZ

ISLAMABAD - Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ) under CPEC is getting encouraging response, and for 3000 Acres Zone, more than 2000 investors have shown their interest so far in setting up their units.Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar chaired a progress review meeting on the development and groundbreaking of Rashakai Prioritized Special Economic Zone under CPEC Framework here on Thursday. Provincial Finance Minister KP Taimur Khan Jhagra and senior officials of the Federal & Provincial governments attended the meeting.The meeting was briefed on the progress of work at the SEZ. It was informed that the camp office at the site had been established, while the first industrial unit had started its construction work within the Zone. The meeting was informed that Rashakai Zone was getting very encouraging response as more than 2000 investors had indicated in setting up their units in the SEZ. All such applicants will be processed in a transparent manner to allocate appropriate space within the Zone.The total area of the SEZ is 3000 acres.Asad Umar directed that the list of the interested investors in the Rashakai SEZ should be furnished by next week, said the source. The meeting was informed that currently 10 MW electricity is available to the SEZ while transmission line for the supply of another 160 MW electricity is in process, the source maintained. The minister directed that the provision of all the utilities to the SEZ be completed at the earliest. Minister appreciated the work carried out by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) and the development to setup Rashakai as the first SEZ in PPP model. He said that the relevant Federal agencies will be directed to provide all necessary support and assistant to make the SEZ a success