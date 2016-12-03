$ 200 million price tag: Meet the Air Force's most expensive aircraft

תג מחיר של 200 מיליון דולר: הכירו את המטוס הכי יקר של חיל האוויר מדובר במטוס המנהלים גאלפסטרים G550 שתותקן בו מערכת מודיעין שפיתחו משרד הביטחון ואלתא, לאיסוף מהיר של מטרות קרקע. בצה"ל מחפשים מימון למטוסים נוספים, ולקוחות זרים שירכשו אותו כדי להוזיל את המחיר

$ 200 million price tag: Meet the Air Force's most expensive aircraftThis is the Gulfstream G550 executive plane, which will be fitted with an intelligence system developed by the Ministry of Defense and Elta, for the rapid collection of land targets. The IDF is looking for financing for additional aircraft, and for foreign customers who will purchase it in order to lower the priceUdi Etzion 17: 5104.04.21Tags: Gulfstream G550 Bion Plane Air Force Electronic Intelligence Nahshon OronThe Air Force today picked up the most expensive aircraft it has ever purchased: the Gulfstream G550 executive jet in a new configuration for collecting land and naval targets, developed by the Ministry of Defense and IAI's subsidiary, Elta. The ministry does not officially reveal the price tag of the plane, but it is estimated to reach about $ 200 million.Read more in Calcalist:This is where the Dogfight is buried: Why is the Air Force still training in close air battles?Ganz accepted the Air Force recommendation: CH53K will replace the StormThe IDF's procurement plan approved: $ 9 billion for aircraft and helicoptersRead the Calcalist newspaper printed directly from the app at a price of NIS 29.90 per monthThe Air Force already operates five identical aircraft for air control and electronic intelligence gathering, known in the corps as "Nachshon-Atim and Nachshon Shavit." The new aircraft will be called "Oron", and is equipped with a radar system developed in Elta, and is capable of collecting within many seconds hundreds of targets in an area of thousands of kilometers. The aircraft is intended to serve in the 122nd Squadron of the Nabataean Air Force. , Before being handed over to the squadron.Air Force Flying Target BankAir Force Flying Target BankPhoto: Ministry of DefenseAdditional content"The plane can locate high-resolution targets far from the country's borders, and within seconds transfer their data to the Intelligence and Air Force systems so that a team of weapons can destroy them," Brigadier General Yaniv Rotem, head of R&D at the ministry's research and development directorate Security (Mapat). "It is a unique aircraft and we need two more of these, but it is a heavy budgetary challenge. We are looking for foreign countries that will also purchase the aircraft, and will participate in the development of the following versions and their price reduction. "The desire to increase the number of aircraft conflicts with the Gulfstream decision to stop producing the civilian G550, in favor of larger and more expensive models. Yoav Turgeman, CEO of Elta, told Calcalist, "If there is a jeweler, we can purchase such used planes and convert them to Oron. This aircraft can handle targets with a short lifespan. It is unique in a world class, because there are no other planes that know how to locate both high-quality land and sea targets. We have a lot of customers who look at it and wanted to test it, and I estimate that we will have significant sales in this area. "