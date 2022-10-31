200 KM range h4/raptor

Extreme high precision

Modularity allows for mission flexibility

Heavy calibre warheads (600 kg) Fragmentation (with airburst capability) Penetration

Multiple simultaneous target engagement

Variety of seekers: GNSS/INS LLTV IIR (with ATR)

All-weather attack capability

Ease of integration with older (strap-on) and new generation aircraft

Enhanced robustness against GNSS jamming and spoofing

In-flight target re-programming capability

The weapon will fly autonomously to the target. The operator designates the precise point of impact by means of an advanced auto-tracker.

Fire-and-forget GNSS/INS aided navigation.

Raptor IILong-range, High-precision Guided WeaponRaptor II is a long-range, high-precision guided weapon that can be launched from a variety of aircraft to achieve pinpoint accuracy for the destruction of high-value targets.The modularity of the system ensures mission flexibility for optimum launch aircraft survival and target destruction. Various system upgrades such as improved stand-off range and alternative seeker types are in progress.System FeaturesSystem DescriptionThe Raptor II system flies autonomously to the target and is then designated on the intended point of impact by the operator.The Communications Pod is mounted on the launch aircraft or on a second aircraft, which allows for the control of the weapon over a separation distance of up to (200 km). A set of cockpit display symbology indicates weapon and mission status.The weapon allows for two methods of operation, depending on the Seeker used:Aircraft IntegrationRaptor has been integrated on the Mirage III/V, Mirage F1, Cheetah and SU-24. The system can also be integrated with other suitable aircraft, e.g.MiG-29, SU-27/30, Mirage 2000, and Tornado.Simulation and TrainingMission planning is performed by means of the Ground-based System (GBS) utilising geographic maps and/or photo-strips.Operator training of the aircrew is also performed on the GBS, simulating the entire mission.A low-cost multi-mission Airborne Trainer allows for cost-effective operator training. This trainer can be integrated on smaller light fighters for cost-effective operationshttp://www.deneldynamics.co.za/products/missiles/stand-off-weapons/raptor-iiCan the informed memebers shed some light on this, it seems logical that PAF would have upgraded its h4?