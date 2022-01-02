What's new

200 Hindu pilgrims from India, UAE to visit restored Pakistani temple

1641149890141.png


Hindu pilgrims from India and the UAE started to arrive in Pakistan on Saturday to visit a century-old temple in the country’s north that was recently renovated after last year’s mob attack, the head of the Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) has said.

Hindus are the largest non-Muslim majority, accounting for 2 percent of the population of the country which gained independence from British rule in 1947, when the subcontinent was partitioned into Muslim-majority Pakistan and Hindu-majority India.

At the time of partition, there were 428 Hindu temples in Pakistan, many of them changed their use and were turned into housing, offices or other venues. In 2019, the Pakistani government started the restoration process for 400 of the temples and is going to reopen them for the Hindu community.

The Hindu pilgrims will be in Pakistan until Jan. 4.

“An international delegation, consisting of 200 Hindu pilgrims, is visiting Pakistan for 04 days, via Wagah border and Dubai,” Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) patron-in-chief Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani said in a statement.

Footage from state-owned PTV News showed 159 Hindu pilgrims from India reaching Lahore by land.


“The primary purpose of Hindu pilgrims, led by Shriman Mahatma Param Nityanand Ji, arriving here is to visit the Samadhi of Shri Param Hans Ji Maharaj / Teri Temple,” Vankwani said.

The early 20th-century temple and resting place of Hindu guru Shri Param Hans Dayal Ji Maharaj, is located in Teri village, Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. It was set it on fire by a mob last year.

Several people, including members of the Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party, were arrested over the attack and fined for vandalizing the Hindu place of worship. The incident also prompted Prime Minister Imran Khan to issue a warning that anyone targeting the country’s non-Muslim citizens would face stern consequences.

As pilgrims will visit the renovated temple, Vankwani, who is also a member of Pakistan’s National Assembly, said the Hindu council would also arrange regular visits of Pakistani delegations to Muslim shrines in India.

“A series of flights will start from both the countries every month to facilitate religious pilgrims,” he said.
The first such visit to Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan is scheduled for late January.

To facilitate religious tourism arrivals from the UAE, Vankwani signed an agreement with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in early December to launch special charter flights.

Are these people being vetted? How do we know they are involved in anti-Muslim activity in India?
As for these 'trips' no need. The temples are for our community. Kashmir had article 370 removed and here we are welcoming their tourists.
As for visiting Ajmer, Kwaja Chisty (ra) is loved regardless. It would be nice but we won't compromise over this.Also look at the shaytaan who is the 'diwan' there;

1641150549084.png


The Prophet(saws) said do not dress in all red, including Safron, and do not look like the followers of another faith. He looks like a pandit.
He also backed the occupation of Kashmir's Muslims which is no surprise considering the above.
 
Are these people being vetted? How do we know they are involved in anti-Muslim activity in India?
As for these 'trips' no need. The temples are for our community. Kashmir had article 370 removed and here we are welcoming their tourists.
As for visiting Ajmer, Kwaja Chisty (ra) is loved regardless. It would be nice but we won't compromise over this.Also look at the shaytaan who is the 'diwan' there;

The Prophet(saws) said do not dress in all red, including Safron, and do not look like the followers of another faith. He looks like a pandit.
He also backed the occupation of Kashmir's Muslims which is no surprise considering the above.
If we can earn significantly from religious tourism then it’s worth it. We get dollars for more shiny fast flying and slow flying things.
 
Hindu pilgrims from India and the UAE started to arrive in Pakistan on Saturday to visit a century-old temple in the country’s north that was recently renovated after last year’s mob attack, the head of the Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) has said.

Hindus are the largest non-Muslim majority, accounting for 2 percent of the population of the country which gained independence from British rule in 1947, when the subcontinent was partitioned into Muslim-majority Pakistan and Hindu-majority India.

At the time of partition, there were 428 Hindu temples in Pakistan, many of them changed their use and were turned into housing, offices or other venues. In 2019, the Pakistani government started the restoration process for 400 of the temples and is going to reopen them for the Hindu community.

The Hindu pilgrims will be in Pakistan until Jan. 4.

“An international delegation, consisting of 200 Hindu pilgrims, is visiting Pakistan for 04 days, via Wagah border and Dubai,” Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) patron-in-chief Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani said in a statement.

Footage from state-owned PTV News showed 159 Hindu pilgrims from India reaching Lahore by land.


“The primary purpose of Hindu pilgrims, led by Shriman Mahatma Param Nityanand Ji, arriving here is to visit the Samadhi of Shri Param Hans Ji Maharaj / Teri Temple,” Vankwani said.

The early 20th-century temple and resting place of Hindu guru Shri Param Hans Dayal Ji Maharaj, is located in Teri village, Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. It was set it on fire by a mob last year.

Several people, including members of the Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party, were arrested over the attack and fined for vandalizing the Hindu place of worship. The incident also prompted Prime Minister Imran Khan to issue a warning that anyone targeting the country’s non-Muslim citizens would face stern consequences.

As pilgrims will visit the renovated temple, Vankwani, who is also a member of Pakistan’s National Assembly, said the Hindu council would also arrange regular visits of Pakistani delegations to Muslim shrines in India.

“A series of flights will start from both the countries every month to facilitate religious pilgrims,” he said.
The first such visit to Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan is scheduled for late January.

To facilitate religious tourism arrivals from the UAE, Vankwani signed an agreement with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in early December to launch special charter flights.

NO indians including indian Muslims should be allowed in Pakistan WHATSOEVER. Hindu temples in Pakistan should be for Pakistani Hindus ONLY............. :angry: :angry: :angry: :angry:
 
NO indians including indian Muslims should be allowed in Pakistan WHATSOEVER. Hindu temples in Pakistan should be for Pakistani Hindus ONLY............. :angry: :angry: :angry: :angry:
We should encourage Hindu and Buddhist tourists to visit Pakistan. This will support our economy and improve our image in the world.
As far as security is concerned, it’s our foreign office and agencies responsible to do proper check & balance to make sure these people are only coming for that purpose.
 
We should encourage Hindu and Buddhist tourists to visit Pakistan. This will support our economy and improve our image in the world.
As far as security is concerned, it’s our foreign office and agencies responsible to do proper check & balance to make sure these people are only coming for that purpose.
I don't care if Buddhists and Hindus come as long as they are not indians.
 
