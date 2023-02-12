What's new

200 golfclub in Pakistan maintained by govt : IMF report

Imran Khan said:
wow so every gov institution have 10 gulf courses alone
Sir ji Tim Horton's inauguration in Lahore today ..

12113524d6e4ebe.png



121131416d37ff5.jpg
 
HAIDER said:
lol .......should give to Shahbaz Sharif or Nawaz Sharif
IK just mentioned it about the Pak diaspora being a big asset and the reason they are not investing in Pak is because of Qabza Mafia, commissions and kickbacks and no law and justice on contract agreement.

Only rule of law and justice can make the difference.
 
Acetic Acid said:
What's the point of these gold clubs if we aren't winning PGA tour
cause its only for pot belly generals, judiciary bureaucracy and sometimes poor old politicians get involved too- its not for bloody civilians or if it is, its only for elite class civilians, not regular folks
 
Elite capture

These guys have such luxurious infrastructure for themselves as if they are as competent as the CCP or something

Good for nothing corrupt bastards.

When are Pakistanis going to lynch them??
 

