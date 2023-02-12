200 golfclub in Pakistan maintained by govt : IMF report

Sir ji Tim Horton's inauguration in Lahore today ..wow so every gov institution have 10 gulf courses alone
only good thing i like in this company is they keep open at day time in ramzanSir ji Tim Horton's inauguration in Lahore today ..
lol .......should give to Shahbaz Sharif or Nawaz Sharif30 Million USD donated to Turkiye earthquake victims by a US based Pakistani, the other headline.
lol .......should give to Shahbaz Sharif or Nawaz Sharif
This is his insult ..which he seems failed to comprehend..NO!!
This idiot Shahbaz Sharif congratulated himself on the Pak US citizen donating money to Turkiye, and mentioned it in the media and he is trying to take some credit.
lol .......should give to Shahbaz Sharif or Nawaz Sharif
Lol he also went to airport to take a picture with plane carrying the aidNO!!
This idiot Shahbaz Sharif congratulated himself on the Pak US citizen donating money to Turkiye, and mentioned it in the media and he is trying to take some credit.
cause its only for pot belly generals, judiciary bureaucracy and sometimes poor old politicians get involved too- its not for bloody civilians or if it is, its only for elite class civilians, not regular folksWhat's the point of these gold clubs if we aren't winning PGA tour