Suriya said: Uttar Pradesh: 20-year-old Hindu man Deepak Tyagi beheaded in Meerut allegedly over relationship with a Muslim girl, 6 arrested so far​

The family of Deepak Tyagi has refused to conduct the last rites until the head of the dead body is found.



29 September, 2022



A shocking case of Taliban-style



The outraged villagers protested against the murder after the discovery of the dead body. SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan, SP Dehat Keshav Kumar, SP Crime Anit Kumar, and CO Amit Rai arrived at the scene and spoke with the residents. Even Dinesh Khatik, Jal Shakti Minister of State,



Locals had blocked the road in protest and it was only after minister Dinesh Khatik assured strict action that the road was cleared.



According to a Dainik Jagran



As per a report, Deepak Tyagi had an affair with a daughter of a hairdresser from another community. Police have taken the girl’s relatives into custody and are questioning them to follow this lead. Deepak’s family members had opposed this relation but to no avail.



Deepak Tyagi was the youngest of Dhirendra aka Bhagatji’s four daughters and two sons. He and a family servant had gone to their fields to get fodder. Although he returned after a while, but went missing again, as per the reports.



It says the girl is 6? Did you mean 16? If she is 6 that is child rape.