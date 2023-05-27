20 soldiers inured, few in critical condition after an explosion on a SFs convoy in DIKHAN

If anyone thinks people are disrespecting the death of Martyrs



No one's doing this



First people use to get sad and discuss how it should be countered



Now people have stopped caring



They aren't low life like army men that they'll celebrate such thing.

While army men won't hesitate to side with criminals and kill torture Pakistani civilians.



If we will post a sad comment about them it won't change anything and if we don't care about it sill won't change anything



Because these soliders needs to die to sell the chooran of army

Generals need their blood to wash their crimes.