20 soldiers inured, few in critical condition after an explosion on a SFs convoy in DIKHAN

It's a complicated situation because those army soldiers, who were supposed to protect their own countrymen, are actually violating their rights, lives, and honor. It's unacceptable, of course, but to some extent, it's understandable why a few unhappy Pakistanis might feel apathetic or even rejoice at the news of these soldiers' deaths. They should always remember:
The Prophet (ﷺ) said, "Do not abuse the dead, for they have reached the result of what they have done." (Bukhari, 6516)
De mortuis nil nisi bonum - “Of the dead nothing but good is to be said.”