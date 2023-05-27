What's new

20 soldiers inured, few in critical condition after an explosion on a SFs convoy in DIKHAN

DESERT FIGHTER

DESERT FIGHTER

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 1, 2010
46,767
95
90,658
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Imran Khan said:
gali gloch can not change reality
Click to expand...
It won't I agree and stand on my word.
Only a harami will cheer common soldiers who embrace martyrdom for the country.
All the shaheeds are young men, with families. None was even a red tape officer.
But jalsay ki paidawar k baap ko dang mili ha cheekhien gay tou Sahi.

Tum jaison say yeh indian behtar haien. lanat..
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

SENIOR MEMBER
May 10, 2021
2,433
1
6,565
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
If anyone thinks people are disrespecting the death of Martyrs

No one's doing this

First people use to get sad and discuss how it should be countered

Now people have stopped caring

They aren't low life like army men that they'll celebrate such thing.
While army men won't hesitate to side with criminals and kill torture Pakistani civilians.

If we will post a sad comment about them it won't change anything and if we don't care about it sill won't change anything

Because these soliders needs to die to sell the chooran of army
Generals need their blood to wash their crimes.
 
Dr. Strangelove

Dr. Strangelove

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 20, 2011
5,204
14
9,792
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
It pains me to see what people are saying but I expected this and I expect a lot more in the coming weeks and months to come the damage Bajwa did was still reparable but Hafiz is the Hafiz of Treachery and Tyranny. The Institution in its current form is now unredeemable in the minds of Pakistanis.
 
M. Sarmad

M. Sarmad

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 27, 2013
6,860
62
12,715
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
It's a complicated situation because those army soldiers, who were supposed to protect their own countrymen, are actually violating their rights, lives, and honor. It's unacceptable, of course, but to some extent, it's understandable why a few unhappy Pakistanis might feel apathetic or even rejoice at the news of these soldiers' deaths. They should always remember:

The Prophet (ﷺ) said, "Do not abuse the dead, for they have reached the result of what they have done." (Bukhari, 6516)

De mortuis nil nisi bonum - “Of the dead nothing but good is to be said.”
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Muhammed45
Attack on American logistic convoy in Iraq
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
BHAN85
BHAN85
ghazi52
At least 13 injured in explosion in Balochistan’s Khuzdar:
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
hussain0216
hussain0216
ghazi52
Two army soldiers martyred in Dir IED blast: ISPR
Replies
6
Views
872
villageidiot
villageidiot
Muhammed45
An other chemical disaster in Ohio, metallurgy factory burns after reportedly 2 deadly explosions
Replies
13
Views
486
_Nabil_
_Nabil_
ghazi52
Four policemen martyred as JUI-F leader’s convoy attacked in Tank
2 3
Replies
41
Views
3K
Maea
Maea

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom