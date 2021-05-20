20 reasons why I think Pakistan is the best country in the world

This is my 3000th post and I want to dedicate it to my beloved homeland Pakistan1. Pakistan is the only country in the world that got its independence on the date corresponding with the empowering night of Ramadan 27 of the year 1366 (Islamic calendar) after the Prophet’s Hijra.2. Pakistan is the only country in the world that is a gateway to the Middle East, Central Asia, China, and rest of South Asia.3. Pakistan is the only Muslim country that is a Nuclear Power.4. Pakistan is one of the few countries in the world where you'll see all kind of landscapes and weather. From the majestic mountains of NWFP, Northern Areas, and Azad Kashmir to the lush plains of Punjab to the deserts and beaches of Sindh and Balochistan.5. Pakistan is one of the few countries in the world where you'll find people of all different colors, shapes, and sizes.6. Pakistan is one of the few countries in the world where you'll find the majority of people who can speak more than one language.7. Pakistan is the only country in this world which was created for Islam.8. Pakistan has the World's Largest Salt Mine:Khewra salt mine has proven reserves of 300 million tons. This reserve could not be consumed in 600 years even at the rate of 5 lakh tons production per annually.9. Pakistan has the World's 2nd Largest Coal Reserve:Thar Coal Reserve are around 850 trillion cubic feet which are equal 400 brillion barrels of oil equal to the oil. coal reserves equal 618 billion barrels of oil.10. Pakistan has the World's 3rd Largest Gas Reserves:Pakistan with gas reserves of 28tcf (current reserves 32.8tcf) So far about 52.7 TCF of gas reserves have been discovered of which ... In view of large indigenous reserves.11. Pakistan is the World's 4th Largest Cotton Poducer:Pakistan as the fourth largest cotton producer, third largest cotton consumer, second largest importer and with fourth largest cotton area. Real performance is counted in terms of yield per hectare and Pakistan has yield around Kgs 650 per hectare lagging behind dozens of countries.12. Pakistan has the World's 5th largest Copper & Gold ReservesThe Reko Diq is a large copper-gold porphyry resource on the Tethyan belt, located in the dry desert conditions of southwest Pakistan within the remote and sparsely populated province of Baluchistan. The Tethyan belt is a prospective region for large gold-copper porphyries. Barrick has a 50% interest in Tethyan Copper Company (the other 50% is owned by Antofagasta plc), which has a 75% interest in the Reko Diq project and associated mineral interests (for a resulting 37.5% interest in Reko Diq). As of December 31, 2007, Barrick’s share of measured and indicated and inferred resources are 3.7 and 10.5 million ounces respectively. Barrick’s share of measured and indicated and inferred copper are 4.3 and 13.4 billion pounds respectively1.Reko Diq is a giant copper and gold project in Chaghi, containing 12.3 million tons of copper and 20.9 million ounces of gold in inferred and indicated resources. The copper-gold deposits at Reko Diq are believed to be even bigger than Sarcheshmeh in Iran and Escondida in Chile. The Reko Diq copper deposits which is in the neighbourhood of Saindak copper project, is four times larger in copper ore tonnage than Saindak. The most credible international surveys suggest that Reko Diq is one of the biggest undeveloped copper projects in the world with over 11 billion pounds of copper and nine million ounces of gold.13. Pakistan has the World's 5th largest Army:It was amazing to know that my great country Pakistan has the 5th biggest army of the world, but this doesn’t means that the biggest is also the strongest as well, because the strongest would be the one which would have the latest technology weapons.14. Pakistan is the World's 7th Nuclear PowerWITH DELIVERY MECHANISMS (Pakistan is capable of launching nuclear missiles on a short notice of 10 minutes) The ballistic missile inventory of the Army is substantial. It comprises Ghauri III and Shaheen III IRBM ; medium range Ghauri I and II and Shaheen II, and short range Hatf I- B, Abdali, Ghaznavi, Shaheen I and M -11 missiles.15. Pakistan is the World's 5th largest milk producer.16. Pakistan is the World's 11th largest wheat producer.17. Pakistan is the World's 12th largest rice producer.18. Pakistan is the country of some of the world's best singers.Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, The King of Sufi Music.Noor Jehan, The Queen of MelodyNazia and Zoheb Hassan, The pioneers of pop music in the subcontinent.19. Pakistan is the country with the best national anthem.20. Pakistan is the place where I come from, is the place my parents, my grandparents all come from. Where ever I am in the world I will always remember my roots and be proud of the fact that I come from Pakistan and I am Pakistani.PAKISTAN ZINDABAD