20 Reasons Why I Think Pakistan is the Best Country in the World

Sep 12, 2008
This is my 3000th post and I want to dedicate it to my beloved homeland Pakistan :pakistan::pakistan::pakistan:

20 reasons why I think Pakistan is the best country in the world:

1. Pakistan is the only country in the world that got its independence on the date corresponding with the empowering night of Ramadan 27 of the year 1366 (Islamic calendar) after the Prophet&#8217;s Hijra.

2. Pakistan is the only country in the world that is a gateway to the Middle East, Central Asia, China, and rest of South Asia.

3. Pakistan is the only Muslim country that is a Nuclear Power.

4. Pakistan is one of the few countries in the world where you'll see all kind of landscapes and weather. From the majestic mountains of NWFP, Northern Areas, and Azad Kashmir to the lush plains of Punjab to the deserts and beaches of Sindh and Balochistan.

5. Pakistan is one of the few countries in the world where you'll find people of all different colors, shapes, and sizes.

6. Pakistan is one of the few countries in the world where you'll find the majority of people who can speak more than one language.

7. Pakistan is the only country in this world which was created for Islam.

8. Pakistan has the World's Largest Salt Mine:
Khewra salt mine has proven reserves of 300 million tons. This reserve could not be consumed in 600 years even at the rate of 5 lakh tons production per annually.

9. Pakistan has the World's 2nd Largest Coal Reserve:
Thar Coal Reserve are around 850 trillion cubic feet which are equal 400 brillion barrels of oil equal to the oil. coal reserves equal 618 billion barrels of oil.

10. Pakistan has the World's 3rd Largest Gas Reserves:
Pakistan with gas reserves of 28tcf (current reserves 32.8tcf) So far about 52.7 TCF of gas reserves have been discovered of which ... In view of large indigenous reserves.

11. Pakistan is the World's 4th Largest Cotton Poducer:
Pakistan as the fourth largest cotton producer, third largest cotton consumer, second largest importer and with fourth largest cotton area. Real performance is counted in terms of yield per hectare and Pakistan has yield around Kgs 650 per hectare lagging behind dozens of countries.

12. Pakistan has the World's 5th largest Copper & Gold Reserves
The Reko Diq is a large copper-gold porphyry resource on the Tethyan belt, located in the dry desert conditions of southwest Pakistan within the remote and sparsely populated province of Baluchistan. The Tethyan belt is a prospective region for large gold-copper porphyries. Barrick has a 50&#37; interest in Tethyan Copper Company (the other 50% is owned by Antofagasta plc), which has a 75% interest in the Reko Diq project and associated mineral interests (for a resulting 37.5% interest in Reko Diq). As of December 31, 2007, Barrick&#8217;s share of measured and indicated and inferred resources are 3.7 and 10.5 million ounces respectively. Barrick&#8217;s share of measured and indicated and inferred copper are 4.3 and 13.4 billion pounds respectively1.
Reko Diq is a giant copper and gold project in Chaghi, containing 12.3 million tons of copper and 20.9 million ounces of gold in inferred and indicated resources. The copper-gold deposits at Reko Diq are believed to be even bigger than Sarcheshmeh in Iran and Escondida in Chile. The Reko Diq copper deposits which is in the neighbourhood of Saindak copper project, is four times larger in copper ore tonnage than Saindak. The most credible international surveys suggest that Reko Diq is one of the biggest undeveloped copper projects in the world with over 11 billion pounds of copper and nine million ounces of gold.

13. Pakistan has the World's 5th largest Army:
It was amazing to know that my great country Pakistan has the 5th biggest army of the world, but this doesn&#8217;t means that the biggest is also the strongest as well, because the strongest would be the one which would have the latest technology weapons.

14. Pakistan is the World's 7th Nuclear Power
WITH DELIVERY MECHANISMS (Pakistan is capable of launching nuclear missiles on a short notice of 10 minutes) The ballistic missile inventory of the Army is substantial. It comprises Ghauri III and Shaheen III IRBM ; medium range Ghauri I and II and Shaheen II, and short range Hatf I- B, Abdali, Ghaznavi, Shaheen I and M -11 missiles.

15. Pakistan is the World's 5th largest milk producer.

16. Pakistan is the World's 11th largest wheat producer.

17. Pakistan is the World's 12th largest rice producer.

18. Pakistan is the country of some of the world's best singers.
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, The King of Sufi Music.
Noor Jehan, The Queen of Melody
Nazia and Zoheb Hassan, The pioneers of pop music in the subcontinent.

19. Pakistan is the country with the best national anthem.


20. Pakistan is the place where I come from, is the place my parents, my grandparents all come from. Where ever I am in the world I will always remember my roots and be proud of the fact that I come from Pakistan and I am Pakistani. :pakistan::pakistan::pakistan:

:pakistan:PAKISTAN ZINDABAD:pakistan:
 
Jan 4, 2009
mashallah great thread brother!!! keep up the good work.....MODs can you please connect this thread to the one already in national intrest section.... thank you....
 
Sep 12, 2008
mashallah great thread brother!!! keep up the good work.....MODs can you please connect this thread to the one already in national intrest section.... thank you....
I didnt know there was a national interst section. I've been missing in action lately. Yes moderators, please connect this thread to the one in national interst section.

:pakistan::pakistan:Pakistan Zindabad:pakistan::pakistan:
 
Mar 28, 2009
10 More reasons.

1.I don't have to pay taxes if I don't want to

2.I can drive a gas guzzler and completely environmentally unfriendly car without fear of reprimand or care by anyone.

3.The fastest growing mobile user base with many users whom we have no Idea about. Baitullah uses Telenor, Fazaullah as a Mobillink golden number.

4.I will probably never contract any of the deadly viruses that kill most westerners like swine flu or H5N1. Since they don't like to come here anyway.

5.I can buy cheap stolen mobile phones which otherwise might have cost me a quarter of my monthly salary.

6.People here respect food a lot, since it is so expensive out here. At the same time we eat a lot too.

7.The people here prefer anything that has a foreign background. Food, cars, mobiles,...women.

8.I can spit, pee and do whatever I want anywhere in public, no laws to stop me.

9.Our governments never last very long so its never boring, but its always the same musical chairs so you aren't confused about any new guys coming into the theater which you don't know about just the usual Khan's,Sharifs,Bhutto's,Gangsters and Generals.

10.There is no old age crisis in this country as we reproduce a lot and usually most of us will end up dying before 50 in bomb blasts, accidents,shootings or mobile thefts.
 
Sep 12, 2008
^ Well instead of complaining, we Pakistanis should come together and work on improving those things. Do you know that Pakistan's population is now 175 million? If even 10&#37; of that population works on correcting these problems, Pakistan can improve drastically.

The reason why I made this thread is to show the potential of Pakistan.
Pakistan has everything EXCEPT good leaders. If our leaders were intelligent and patriotic and actually used our resources for the benefit of the country, we wouldn't be in the situation we are in right now and we wouldn't be begging for aid from different countries who just want to use and dispose us whenever they please.
 
Mar 4, 2008
and pakistan is one of the few countries where shops are open till late night....... this is one of the major problems i face in UK. by the time i finish my work, all the shops are close except for few kabab shops which i dont really lik.

Pakistan is also the only country where generosity has no limits. ppl sell their land to accomodate those who get displaced coz of xyz reason (see article posted in thread called 'My People' in 'Pakistan's War')
 
Jan 11, 2009
It has to be 5 lakh per annum, not day.
 
Jan 24, 2008
Omar1984, first of all congratulations for entering the 3000+ club.;)

I loved the facts presented, very true indeed, after reading them a feeling of patriotism was felt inside me once again.

Keep the excellent work big brother.:enjoy::pakistan::)
 
Jan 4, 2009
you know not because of these salt mines or mountains i LOVE PAKISTAN....because that is my soil in which my forefathers are buried it is the land for which my forefathers died for....


it is the land where i truely am represented and don't have an identity crisies and don't have to call myself PAKISTANI born SOMETHING SOMETHING!!

so i love pakistan because it is my soil and a place where i TRUELY am what i AM...

@fateh i guess you probably are right about per annum....but i hope someone can confirm....
 
Sep 12, 2008
you know not because of these salt mines or mountains i LOVE PAKISTAN....because that is my soil in which my forefathers are buried it is the land for which my forefathers died for....


it is the land where i truely am represented and don't have an identity crisies and don't have to call myself PAKISTANI born SOMETHING SOMETHING!!

so i love pakistan because it is my soil and a place where i TRUELY am what i AM...

@fateh i guess you probably are right about per annum....but i hope someone can confirm....
Oh yea brother. I would love Pakistan even if it didnt have the largest Salt mine in the world. One of the objectives of this thread is to show that Allah has given Pakistan so much and still we have some hungry innocent children in Pakistan. The corrupt leaders of Pakistan will have to answer to Allah on Day of Judgement why there were innocent children suffering from hunger when Allah had given so much to Pakistan.

The only good leader of Pakistan was Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Liaqat Ali Khan, if these two men lived for another 30 years, Pakistan would be one of the greatest countries in the world today :pakistan:
 
