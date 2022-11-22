20 mistakes | by (Anchor) Mansoor Ali Khan

I know a lot of PTI supporters might not be a fan of TV Anchor Mansoor Ali Khan, but I find his News Vlogs quite interesting.Clearly, he's anti-IK & seems to have a soft corner for PML-N - even though he claims to be neutral, based om his profession.However, his videos are certainly interesting to say the least. Anyways, I have Timestamped the clip for you all, so just hit Play, or watch the video, if you're interested.