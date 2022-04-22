What's new

20 million risk starvation as Horn of Africa drought worsens

~​

20 million risk starvation as Horn of Africa drought worsens


Extreme drought has left the Horn of Africa on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe, aid workers say.

Twenty million people are at risk of starvation this year as delayed rains worsen an already brutal drought in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia, the United Nations has warned.

For months, extreme drought has left the Horn of Africa on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe, destroying crops and livestock and forcing huge numbers of people to leave their homes in search of food and water.

As long-awaited rains fail to materialise nearly a month into the current rainy season, “the number of hungry people due to drought could spiral from the currently estimated 14 million to 20 million through 2022”, the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday.

Six million Somalis – almost half of the population – were facing extreme levels of food crisis and there was “a very real risk of famine in the coming months” if current conditions prevailed, WFP said.

In Kenya, half a million people were on the brink of a hunger crisis, with communities in the north of the country especially at risk due to their reliance on livestock.

The number of Kenyans in need of assistance has risen more than fourfold in less than two years, the agency said.

Meanwhile, malnutrition rates in drought-hit southern and southeastern Ethiopia have surged above emergency thresholds, while the north of the country has been in the grip of a 17-month war between government forces and Tigrayan rebels.

The dire conditions have been exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine, which has contributed to soaring food and fuel costs and disrupted global supply chains, WFP said.

www.aljazeera.com

WFP: 20 million risk starvation as Horn of Africa drought worsens

Extreme drought has left the Horn of Africa on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe, aid workers say.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com
 
Last edited:
They either have drought or floods.
 

