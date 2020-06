20 Hindus named in fresh Delhi riots charge sheets for killing 2 Muslim brothers

Delhi Police filed two more charge sheets Thursday. Police said the accused men formed a WhatsApp group where they spoke of ‘taking revenge from Muslims’.New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch Thursday filed two more charge sheets in connection with the February communal riots in northeast Delhi — this time, against 20 Hindus, charging them for the murder of two Muslim brothers, Hashim Ali and Amir Ali.While one charge sheet named nine Hindus, the other named 11. In the murder case of Hashim, nine Hindus have been named, while in the murder of Amir, 11 accused have been named by police.The two brothers were on their way home on a bike on 25 February when they were allegedly stopped by a Hindu mob, and then thrashed, stabbed, stripped naked, following which the bodies were dumped in a drain.According to the police, the accused men were part of a WhatsApp group, called ‘Kattar Hindu’, in which they discussed about “taking revenge from the Muslims”.Some of the accused were identified as Pankaj Sharma, Sumit Chaudhary, Ankit Chaudhary, Lokesh Kumar, Prince, Rishabh Choudhry, Jatin Sharma, Vivek Panchal, Himanshu Thakur — all residents of northeast Delhi.While the police have registered a case of riot, arson and murder with a comment intent against the accused, they have not been booked for criminal conspiracy (IPC Section 120 B) or promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion (IPC Section 153 A), like the Muslim men and activists accused in other cases, where they have been booked for “hatching a conspiracy to start a riot ”.“More than conspiracy, this group was made (created) to talk about revenge, retaliation and not any conspiracy to create a riot,” a senior police officer said.“They have been booked under murder, common intent. Minimum punishment for this is life. It will be incorrect to say that strong charges have not been pressed against the Hindus,” he added.