What's new

2 weeks to flatten the curve? Ha ha ha ha! (op-ed)

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
21,131
-23
9,888
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
2 weeks to flatten the curve? You can't even flatten the curve in 100 years. 100 years is nothing for fuzzballs. Fuzzballs been around millions of years before there were any humans around. Humans are visual animals. They only care about things they can see. They were terrified by smallpox and polio which cause visual symptoms, but they don't care about fuzzballs which don't cause any visual symptom.

@jamal18 @Hack-Hook
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
1,010
0
960
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Covid will be around for atleast another 15 years imo.. We will have other major breakouts perhaps even more deadly ones on the way and it is not gonna be a new virus but just a new variant of covid but just more deadly
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom