2 US Navy cruisers sail through the Taiwan Strait

HONG KONG — The U.S. Navy said that two of its warships were sailing through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, the first such passage by American ships since China began large-scale military exercises in response to a visit to Taiwan by Speaker Nancy Pelosi early this month.
The guided-missile cruisers Antietam and Chancellorsville were conducting what the Navy’s Seventh Fleet called “a routine Taiwan Strait transit.” American officials said this month that the Navy would continue to operate around Taiwan, despite China’s claims to control the waterway.
U.S. Warships Sail Taiwan Strait, Defying Chinese Pressure
Two guided-missile cruisers were the first to visit since China began extensive military drills after Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.
www.nytimes.com