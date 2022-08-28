What's new

2 US Navy cruisers sail through the Taiwan Strait

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
12,371
3
16,414
Country
United States
Location
United States
HONG KONG — The U.S. Navy said that two of its warships were sailing through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, the first such passage by American ships since China began large-scale military exercises in response to a visit to Taiwan by Speaker Nancy Pelosi early this month.

The guided-missile cruisers Antietam and Chancellorsville were conducting what the Navy’s Seventh Fleet called “a routine Taiwan Strait transit.” American officials said this month that the Navy would continue to operate around Taiwan, despite China’s claims to control the waterway.

www.nytimes.com

U.S. Warships Sail Taiwan Strait, Defying Chinese Pressure

Two guided-missile cruisers were the first to visit since China began extensive military drills after Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
EXCLUSIVE U.S. warships carrying out Taiwan Strait passage, first since Pelosi visit -officials
Replies
8
Views
130
Leishangthem
Leishangthem
Muhammed45
Chinese and Taiwan navy ships stay close to Strait median line - source
Replies
3
Views
262
Menthol
Menthol
Hamartia Antidote
More US lawmakers visit Taiwan 12 days after Pelosi trip
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
1K
hirobo2
hirobo2
beijingwalker
Chinese carrier sails through Taiwan Strait hours before Biden-Xi call
Replies
3
Views
563
Daniel808
Daniel808
F-22Raptor
US to provide military support to Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan: Gen. Milley
19 20 21 22 23 24
Replies
349
Views
11K
James David
James David

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom