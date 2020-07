2 US diplomats among new virus cases in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Two U.S. diplomats are among five new cases of coronavirus in Cambodia announced Friday by health officials.



All five cases involve people who had traveled from the United States. Three are Cambodians who arrived Wednesday via Taiwan, said a Health Ministry statement.



The statement described the two Americans as senior diplomats who had flown from the U.S. via South Korea and also arrived Wednesday.