2 US carrier groups operating in South China Sea

(CNN)Two US Navy aircraft carrier strike groups began operations in the disputed waters of the South China Sea on Tuesday, the latest show of naval capabilities by the Biden administration as it pledges to stand firm against Chinese territorial claims.The carriers USS Theodore Roosevelt and USS Nimitz and their accompanying guided-missile cruisers and destroyers are showing the US Navy's ability to operate in highly trafficked, challenging environments, the US Navy said in statement.The two strike groups have about 120 combat aircraft between them.