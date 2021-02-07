What's new

2 US carrier groups operating in South China Sea

(CNN)Two US Navy aircraft carrier strike groups began operations in the disputed waters of the South China Sea on Tuesday, the latest show of naval capabilities by the Biden administration as it pledges to stand firm against Chinese territorial claims.

The carriers USS Theodore Roosevelt and USS Nimitz and their accompanying guided-missile cruisers and destroyers are showing the US Navy's ability to operate in highly trafficked, challenging environments, the US Navy said in statement.

The two strike groups have about 120 combat aircraft between them.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/09/asia/us-navy-two-aircraft-carriers-south-china-sea-ml/index.html
 
Consolidating RMP in the area.... Off course with evil intentions..... China's A2/AD capability too strong to risk any physical military challenge at close diatances to the coast...
 
kind of like two annoying kids in the basement arguing during time out. "Dad, Scotty came over to my side of the room again!" Dad, "So help me Scotty, if I have to come down there...." Scotty keeps poking. Dad comes down and hell freezes over.
 
PLAN must be shivering to their spine.

Thanks USA for teaching them some manners.
 
