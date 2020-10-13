2 UPDF members shot dead, army member injured : ISPR

The injured soldier is Shahabuddin, a member of the patrol team, who was shot on his left shoulder. He was taken by helicopter to Chattogram Combined Military Hospital (CMH) for treatment, ISPR said in the release.The incident took place around 5:00pm at Burighat area of the upazila when a patrol team of Rangamati Army Zone went to the spot to nab some armed extortionists of UPDF (Prasit Khisa) based on a tip-off, the ISPR release read.Sensing the presence of armed forces personnel, the UPDF men fired at them, prompting them to retaliate and triggering a gunfight, the release also said.Two unidentified UPDF men were later found dead after the gunfight.An AK-22 SMG (submachine gun) was recovered from the spot.Police have visited the spot and legal steps in this regard was underway, the release added.