What's new

2 Terrorists killed in an IBO in DI Khan , KP , Pakistan | June 2022 .

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
2,489
5
6,753
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Two terrorists killed in exchange of fire with security forces: ISPR

June 24, 2022
1373485621656090587.jpg

(File Photo)
Two terrorists were killed during an exchange of firing with the security forces in Kolachi area of Dera Ismail Khan.
According to ISPR, arms and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1540382185466757120


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1540386775302029313



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1540380656181854208



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1540410963408523265
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

P
Security forces kill terrorists during IBO in North Waziristan, Spinwam area - ISPR
Replies
10
Views
772
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Pakistan Ka Beta
4 Terrorists killed in an IBO in North Waziristan - March 2022 .
Replies
2
Views
367
Mugen
Mugen
P
Security forces kill militant in North Waziristan IBO
Replies
2
Views
458
PakSarZameen47
P
Pakistan Ka Beta
1 Terrorist killed in an IBO in North Waziristan - Aug 2021 .
Replies
1
Views
367
Goritoes
Goritoes
Pakistan Ka Beta
3 ‘Kocha Risaldar blast network terrorists’ killed in Peshawar , KP - March 2022 .
Replies
3
Views
669
Chak Bamu
Chak Bamu

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom