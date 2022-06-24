2 Terrorists killed in an IBO in DI Khan , KP , Pakistan | June 2022 .

Pakistan Ka Beta
Two terrorists killed in exchange of fire with security forces: ISPR
June 24, 2022
Two terrorists were killed during an exchange of firing with the security forces in Kolachi area of Dera Ismail Khan.
According to ISPR, arms and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces.
