2 Terrorists killed by security forces during IBO in Balochistan - Nov 2022

Two terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan: ISPR

November 18, 2022
20457039261668791206.jpg

(File Photo)
In Balochistan, two terrorists were killed by the security forces during Intelligence Based Operation in general area Balor, Hoshab.
According to the ISPR, the IBO was initiated to clear a hideout of terrorists, linked with firing incidents on security forces and civilians besides planting of improvised explosive devices on M-8 in Hoshab.
During ensuing heavy exchange of fire, both the terrorists were killed, while a cache of arms and ammunition including Improvised Explosive Devices has been recovered


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1593652365231538183


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1593657294096670722


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1593661249966989313


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1593655247519588354
 

Pakistan Ka Beta

