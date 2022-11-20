2 Terrorists killed by security forces during IBO in Balochistan - Nov 2022 .

Pakistan Ka Beta
Aug 7, 2019
Two terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan: ISPR
November 18, 2022
(File Photo)
In Balochistan, two terrorists were killed by the security forces during Intelligence Based Operation in general area Balor, Hoshab.
According to the ISPR, the IBO was initiated to clear a hideout of terrorists, linked with firing incidents on security forces and civilians besides planting of improvised explosive devices on M-8 in Hoshab.
During ensuing heavy exchange of fire, both the terrorists were killed, while a cache of arms and ammunition including Improvised Explosive Devices has been recovered
