2 terrorists killed & 1 soldier Martyred in an IBO in Balochistan - June 2021

Two Terrorists killed in District Kharan, Balochistan

June 11, 2021

Two terrorists have been killed in an intelligence based operation conducted by security forces in Hulmerg area of District Kharan in Balochistan.
According to ISPR, the terrorists were involved in various acts of violence and terrorism against innocent civilians as well as the security forces. Significant quantity of arms and ammunition were also recovered.
During exchange of fire, one soldier of Frontier Corps Balochistan Sepoy Fida ur Rehman, a resident of Mastuj Chitral, embraced Shahadat.


