2 Terrorists killed & 1 arrested during IBO in N Waziristan - Oct 2020

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

Aug 7, 2019
Web Desk On Oct 2, 2020 Last Updated Oct 2, 2020

RAWALPINDI: A major terrorism activity was averted in North Waziristan on Friday after security forces successfully conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on a militants’ hideout, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The military’s media wing said that two hardcore terrorists including an improvised explosive device (IED) specialist were killed during the operation in North Waziristan. One terrorist was also arrested during the intelligence-based operation (IBO), the ISPR added.

According to ISPR, the wanted terrorists were involved in the killing of innocent people, extortion kidnapping and other crimes.

The terrorists were also involved in attacks on security forces, said the ISPR.

In a similar operation on September 13, terrorist commander Ihsanullah alias Ihsan Sanray along with three other terrorists had killed during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Ghariom, Shaktu near the inter-district boundary of North and South Waziristan.

ISPR said security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation on credible information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Read More: Seven terrorists killed during North Waziristan, Mohmand IBOs: ISPR

“Ihsan Sanray masterminded numerous terrorist activities. More recently he was involved in planning and execution of terrorist attacks in Shaktu area which led to the martyrdom of several soldiers and officers including Lt Nasir (Shaheed), and Capt Sabih (Shaheed),” the military’s media wing said.


Rafi

Rafi

Jul 23, 2010
This is a fight, we gonna win, whatever the cost, never again will there be land that is not subject to our control in Pakistan again. InshAllah.
 
