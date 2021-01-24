What's new

2 Terrorists including imp Terrorist Commander killed in N Waziristan - ISPR

Pakistan Ka Beta

Aug 7, 2019
Security Forces conducted IBO on terrorist hideout in MalikKhel, North Waziristan late last night.
Rawalpindi - February 20, 2021
No PR-35/2021-ISPR


Security Forces conducted IBO on terrorist hideout in MalikKhel, North Waziristan late last night. During intense exchange of fire 2 x terrorists including a terrorist commander Rehmat alias Khalid killed. During exchange of fire Havaldar Shahzad Raza embraced shahadat. Terrorist Rehmat alias Khalid was an IED expert and remained involved in different terrorist activities against Security Forces, extortion, kidnapping for ransom and target killing since 2009 in the area. During search operation Security Forces recovered huge cache of weapons.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1363138525508431872
 
Morpheus

Mar 5, 2017
IED expert among two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Web Desk On Feb 20, 2021
North Waziristan IBO


RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists including an IED expert were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.
The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on terrorist hideouts in MalikKhel, North Waziristan, said the military’s media wing.

During intense exchange of fire, two terrorists including a terrorist commander Rehmat alias Khalid killed, the ISPR said and added that soldier Shahzad Raza also embraced martyrdom.
Terrorist Rehmat alias Khalid was an IED expert and remained involved in different terrorist activities against security forces, extortion, kidnapping for ransom and target killing since 2009 in the area, reads the ISPR statement.


During the search operation, security forces recovered a huge cache of weapons.
It is pertinent to mention here that in a similar action recently, three terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mir Ali area, North Waziristan.

According to the military’s media wing, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation at terrorists’ suspected hideouts in Mir Ali.
During an intense fire, three terrorists affiliated with Aleem Khan group were killed, ISPR said.

IED expert among two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Two terrorists including an IED expert were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, the ISPR said
IceCold

May 1, 2007
Idar hum do marta hain udar sarhad par sa hamla ker ka woh humera 5 shaheed ker deta hain. This is simply unacceptable.
 
