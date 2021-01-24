2 Terrorists including imp Terrorist Commander killed in N Waziristan - ISPR

Pakistan Ka Beta
Security Forces conducted IBO on terrorist hideout in MalikKhel, North Waziristan late last night.
Rawalpindi - February 20, 2021
No PR-35/2021-ISPR
Security Forces conducted IBO on terrorist hideout in MalikKhel, North Waziristan late last night. During intense exchange of fire 2 x terrorists including a terrorist commander Rehmat alias Khalid killed. During exchange of fire Havaldar Shahzad Raza embraced shahadat. Terrorist Rehmat alias Khalid was an IED expert and remained involved in different terrorist activities against Security Forces, extortion, kidnapping for ransom and target killing since 2009 in the area. During search operation Security Forces recovered huge cache of weapons.
