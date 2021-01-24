2 Terrorists including imp Terrorist Commander killed in N Waziristan - ISPR

Security Forces conducted IBO on terrorist hideout in MalikKhel, North Waziristan late last night.

During intense exchange of fire 2 x terrorists including a terrorist commander Rehmat alias Khalid killed.

Terrorist Rehmat alias Khalid was an IED expert and remained involved in different terrorist activities against Security Forces, extortion, kidnapping for ransom and target killing since 2009 in the area. During search operation Security Forces recovered huge cache of weapons.