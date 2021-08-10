What's new

2 suspects involved in terror attack on FC and Chinese engineers arrested. Much more info as well

Vapnope said:
For the umpteenth time...
GO AFTER PLANNERS !!!!
Can't go after the planners unless we know where they are


And yes I know it's India, but attacking India would be dumb in this situation. Considering the fact how they are a cry baby bitch of a nation. Best to go for their raw operatives supporting the terrorists
 
Huffal said:
Can't go after the planners unless we know where they are


And yes I know it's India, but attacking India would be dumb in this situation. Considering the fact how they are a cry baby bitch of a nation. Best to go for their raw operatives supporting the terrorists
I read somewhere it was the TTP along with ETIM who carried out this attack.
 
Areesh said:
If they are actually involved

Mince the b@stards
They are foot soldiers getting hard cash from handlers through Afghanistan and to reach / prove main actors at international courts next to impossible since agencies can't provide trial of money. But I am happy Chinese also took notice. Lets see if they are agreed / involved in investigation then I hope their will be a joint operation against handlers sitting in Delhi.
 
Maarkhoor said:
R&AW.....

Main actor / financier is Ajit Dowal.
Doubt it, they are not so foolish as to directly attack Chinese citizens.

TTP and ETIM have a beef with the Pak state and the CCP anyway.

Not everything that happens should be blamed on RAW or India. We have problems with commie guerrillas and in the north east, we don't blame Pak for everything.
 
Sharma Ji said:
Doubt it, they are not so foolish as to directly attack Chinese citizens.

TTP and ETIM have a beef with the Pak state and the CCP anyway.

Not everything that happens should be blamed on RAW or India. We have problems with commie guerrillas and in the north east, we don't blame Pak for everything.
They might have beef against Pakistan and China but R&AW providing funds and materials and this is proven thing but to track financing is quite difficult...I hope after Taliban captures most of Afghanistan R&AW will loose its foot from the soil. I believe before that R&AW panicked and played its card hurriedly.

Now its pay time.
Days are numbered.
 
