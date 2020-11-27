What's new

2 Soldiers Killed In Action In Pak Firing In J&K's Rajouri

Two soldiers have died in the line of duty after they were injured in unprovoked firing by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri distirct.

Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh were injured after the Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Rajouri's Sundarbani sector today, the army said.

"Own troops responded immediately to the enemy fire," the army said.

Two soldiers have died in the line of duty after they were injured in unprovoked firing by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri distirct.
