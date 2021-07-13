2 soldiers embraced shahadat during an IBO in Central Kurram

Windjammer said: Why are you guys keen to open threads without some confirmations specially when these days so many fake news are being spread by the scums in our East. Click to expand...

The news is true man. No point of being in denial. Thanks to our leadership we are loosing soldiers all over again Waziristan. Sorry to say but General Qamar Javed Bajwa needs to retire and let someone else become chief. Plus we need to launch operation in Afghanistan against TTP, ISIS and Baluch insurgents.