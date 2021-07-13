What's new

2 soldiers embraced shahadat during an IBO in Central Kurram

Why are you guys keen to open threads without some confirmations specially when these days so many fake news are being spread by the scums in our East.
 
The news is true man. No point of being in denial. Thanks to our leadership we are loosing soldiers all over again Waziristan. Sorry to say but General Qamar Javed Bajwa needs to retire and let someone else become chief. Plus we need to launch operation in Afghanistan against TTP, ISIS and Baluch insurgents.
 
number on twitter is always exagerrated ...wait for ISPR to get the actual confirmation death count.
 
All the Tweets including the one you posted are no longer active and no other source is reporting it.
 
Account is suspended maybe be because of fake news.
Rescue mission was completed yesterday and a thread was posted about it yesterday where it said 1 terrorist was killed and workers were rescued.

Even Taliban have claimed 5 Army men were martyred how can you say 15 ?
 
People need to stop getting excited

We live in a time of fake news


Out enemies are burning and losing and desperate to strike us or spin the narrative that a taliban victory in Afghanistan will cost us (remember this point)


Things at the moment are going very well
 
Well multiple different people on twitter are posting ISKP and TTP targated a convoy of army going to rescue the workers. Something has definitely happened. Lets wait for proper confirmation.
 
Ok, AI Board PSF twitter Just got suspended after he reported the 15 soldiers casualties...
 
sir when objectives of top leadership turn to tenure extensions, civilian manipulations golf and plots then such tragedies (if true) will keep happening
 
