2 sikhs shot dead in Peshawar,Pakistan

RIP.
Sikhs know how much they're loved and welcomed in Pakistan. Its the terrorist state of Hindustan that has been killing them in the past in India, in Afghanistan and now targetting in Pakistan.

For Sikhs, Pakistan is a holy place and Pakistanis know and see they love they have towards Pakistan. RIP to Sardarz and PTI Government will arrest them. Have no expectations from the Slave Govt.
 
RIP.
Sikhs know how much they're loved and welcomed in Pakistan. Its the terrorist state of Hindustan that has been killing them in the past in India, in Afghanistan and now targetting in Pakistan.

For Sikhs, Pakistan is a holy place and Pakistanis know and see they love they have towards Pakistan. RIP to Sardarz and PTI Government will arrest them. Have no expectations from the Slave Govt.
So why were those two Sikhs shot dead ?
 
So why were those two Sikhs shot dead ?
People are killed everywhere sherlocks. Some Indians love to cherry pick, every now and then minorities die, get killed and suddenly you’ll see these bjp cheerleaders crying about minorities are not safe in Pakistan, when Pakistanis can get articles about Sikhs, Muslims and other Indian minorities dying regularly in India too. you lot moan about Khalistan this and that when it was you lot who literally caused the hatred and ideology after 1984.
 
People are killed everywhere sherlocks. Some Indians love to cherry pick, every now and then minorities die, get killed and suddenly you'll see these bjp cheerleaders crying about minorities are not safe in Pakistan, when Pakistanis can get articles about Sikhs, Muslims and other Indian minorities dying regularly in India too. you lot moan about Khalistan this and that when it was you lot who literally caused the hatred and ideology after 1984.
So these Sikhs were killed for no reason whatsoever ?

In any case, the hatred and ideology is the gift of the British Raj and has almost nothing to do with 1984.

ButI doubt you are interested in history, or I would have shared that with you.

The same reason why why 80,000 Pakistanis were shot dead in Pakistan backed by the same terrorsit state of India.
India kill 80,000 pakistanis a year ?

Why isn't the pakistani army defending you ?
 

