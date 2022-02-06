What's new

2 Russian employees of Rooppur nuke plant die, so far 5 Russians died in the last 8 days mysteriously

2 Russian employees of Rooppur nuke plant die, so far 5 Russians died in the last 8 days mysteriously​

2 Russian employees of Rooppur nuke plant die

Pabna February 05, 04:52 PM UNB NEWS - UNB NEWS

Two Russian employees of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant at Ishwardi upazila in Pabna died early Saturday.

The deceased are Schukin Pavel,48, mechanical engineer of sub-contractor company Trest Rossem, and Tolmasoff Vassiliev, 59, installer of another company SMU-1.

Both of them were residents of Green City Project, housing project for the Russian officials of the power plant

Police said Pavel fell sick around 3 am and was brought to Ishwardi upazila health Complex where a doctor announced him dead.

“We suspect he died from excessive alcohol intake,” said Asaduzzaman Officer-in-Charge of Ishwardi police station.

Meanwhile, Tolmasoff collapsed at 2 am while getting down from the stairs on the 14th floor of the building and died on the spot, said a doctor of the employer company.

OC Asaduzzaman said both the bodies will be sent to Russia through the embassy after autopsy.

unb.com.bd

2 Russian employees of Rooppur nuke plant die

Two Russian employees of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant at Ishwardi upa...
unb.com.bd
 
Hope bogus fake news.... worrying if true
 
