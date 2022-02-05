What's new

2 Rhinos die from covid in german zoo

Its realy sad. The city i study at has a very great zoo which is leading in rhino breeding.

3 days ago a 14 month old rhino babie was found dead and nobody knew why. 2 days later its mother was also found dead. And she was pregnant. Now rumors spread the baby tested positive for covid.

Thats a serious thing. If true it apoears rhinos react very bad on covid and zoological parks need to inforce strong security meassures. Its not first time animals contracted covid but this is a devastating loss.
 
