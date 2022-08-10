What's new

2 Pakistani boxers go missing in Birmingham following Commonwealth Games: PBF

JackTheRipper

Oct 17, 2019
101815130dc1b24.jpg

Boxers Suleman Baloch (R) and Nazeerullah (L) who went missing in Birmingham on Wednesday. — Photo provided by author.

The Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) on Wednesday confirmed the disappearance of two national boxers in Birmingham, just a few days after the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games.

Secretary PBF Nasir Tang told to Dawn.com that the two pugilists — Suleman Baloch and Nazeerullah — disappeared a couple of hours before the team’s departure for Islamabad.

The travel documents of both the boxers are with the PBF officials, he added.

Tang said the British government and the police had been informed about the disappearance of boxers.

“We have seized the documents of the duo under the standard operating procedure,” he said.

The PBF secretary said the boxers would be traced soon.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has formed a four-member committee to investigate the matter.

2 Pakistani boxers go missing in Birmingham following Commonwealth Games: PBF

Gripen9

Gripen9

Apr 15, 2019
They are not coming back. They will moat probably be seeking asylum (being Baloch and persecuted) unfortunately.
But it is an opportunity to a better economic situation.
 
The BrOkEn HeArT

The BrOkEn HeArT

Mar 17, 2015
Even if they want asylum or don't want to return back, this is a wrong move. UK poice will find them and hand over to Pakistan embassy. If they want to settle down there, then go through the legal process which is safe.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

May 21, 2006
They join PMLN and are right now in Avenfield apartment ... ... anyway, let them go, right now the economic condition is tough in Pakistan.
 

