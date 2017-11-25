2 Pak Army Soldiers Martyred during Intelligence-based operation in Spalga, Miranshah, North Waziristan

2 soldiers embrace martyrdom during intelligence-based operation

2 soldiers embrace martyrdom during intelligence-based operation On Saturday, the Pakistan Armed Forces have conducted an Intelligence-based operation in Spalga, Miranshah, North Waziristan.

According to the details, 2 soldiers embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire. The two martyrs are identified as 38-year-old Havaldar, Tajbar Ali, who was a resident of Swat, and 22-year-old Sepoy Rashid, a resident of Parachinar.After the operation, the area was cordoned off for clearance by the troops.Earlier on Saturday, four terrorists had been killed during an operation in the Central Makran range in Awaran Distt, Balochistan, Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Saturday.As per the initial updates, security forces conducted a search operation after they got secret information. The operations were carried out on confirmation of the presence of terrorists in the Central Makran range in Awaran District, Balochistan.