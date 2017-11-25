What's new

2 Pak Army Soldiers Martyred during Intelligence-based operation in Spalga, Miranshah, North Waziristan

2 soldiers embrace martyrdom during intelligence-based operation

According to the details, 2 soldiers embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire. The two martyrs are identified as 38-year-old Havaldar, Tajbar Ali, who was a resident of Swat, and 22-year-old Sepoy Rashid, a resident of Parachinar.

After the operation, the area was cordoned off for clearance by the troops.

Earlier on Saturday, four terrorists had been killed during an operation in the Central Makran range in Awaran Distt, Balochistan, Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Saturday.

As per the initial updates, security forces conducted a search operation after they got secret information. The operations were carried out on confirmation of the presence of terrorists in the Central Makran range in Awaran District, Balochistan.

2 soldiers embrace martyrdom during intelligence-based operation

On Saturday, the Pakistan Armed Forces have conducted an Intelligence-based operation in Spalga, Miranshah, North Waziristan.
May our BRAVE martyrs be bestowed Janat ul Firdous by the Almighty Allah. Sad to hear such a loss, India and its puppets want to divert our focus back to the Tribal Belt.
 
Pakistan vs Indian-Terrorists

Thursday 3-Sept-2020: 1 Pakistan Army soldier martyred, 3 wounded in Waziristan in an IED explosion.
Saturday 12-Sept-2020: 1 Pakistan Army sepoy martyred in Waziristan in an IED explosion.
Saturday 19-Sept-2020: 2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Miranshah, Waziristan during an intelligence based operation.
 
