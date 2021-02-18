What's new

2 PAF OFFICERS PROMOTED TO THE RANK OF AIR MARSHAL

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
51,775
84
58,524
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
1627659596083.png


1627659610325.png


02 PAF OFFICERS PROMOTED TO THE RANK OF AIR MARSHAL

30 July, 2021: The Government of Pakistan has promoted 02 PAF officers to the rank of Air Marshal. The promoted Air Officers include Air Marshal Zulfiquar Ahmad Qureshi and Air Marshal Muhammad Mughees Afzal.

Air Marshal Zulfiquar Ahmad Qureshi was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1988. During his career, he has commanded a fighter squadron and a flying wing. He has served as Commandant College of Flying Training, PAF Academy Asghar Khan, Rislapur. He has also rendered his services as Commandant Air War College Institute, Faisal. Presently, he is serving as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Training) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He is a recipient of Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Marshal Muhammad Mughees Afzal was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in December, 1988. During his career, he has commanded a fighter squadron, a flying wing and an operational air base. In his staff appointments, he has served as Director General Security at Air Headquarters, Islamabad and Air Officer Commanding, Western Air Command. Presently, he holds the appointment of Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

*PAF SPOKESPERSON*
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Signalian
Pakistan Air Force: Second to None
Replies
2
Views
520
GriffinsRule
GriffinsRule
ghazi52
NUR KHAN: A Tale of a Legend, a Warrior, a Hero & a Patriot
Replies
5
Views
412
colonel rajesh
C
ghazi52
The PAF Legacy Long before the PAF came into being,
2
Replies
20
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52
Qutb-ud-din Aybak
Pakistan Air Force museum at Karachi displays a captured Folland Gnat of the IAF
Replies
3
Views
3K
Windjammer
Windjammer
Devil Soul
PAF Air Vice-Marshal (Major-General) Michael John O'Brian
Replies
6
Views
3K
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom