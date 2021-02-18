2 PAF OFFICERS PROMOTED TO THE RANK OF AIR MARSHAL

02 PAF OFFICERS PROMOTED TO THE RANK OF AIR MARSHAL30 July, 2021: The Government of Pakistan has promoted 02 PAF officers to the rank of Air Marshal. The promoted Air Officers include Air Marshal Zulfiquar Ahmad Qureshi and Air Marshal Muhammad Mughees Afzal.Air Marshal Zulfiquar Ahmad Qureshi was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1988. During his career, he has commanded a fighter squadron and a flying wing. He has served as Commandant College of Flying Training, PAF Academy Asghar Khan, Rislapur. He has also rendered his services as Commandant Air War College Institute, Faisal. Presently, he is serving as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Training) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He is a recipient of Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).Air Marshal Muhammad Mughees Afzal was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in December, 1988. During his career, he has commanded a fighter squadron, a flying wing and an operational air base. In his staff appointments, he has served as Director General Security at Air Headquarters, Islamabad and Air Officer Commanding, Western Air Command. Presently, he holds the appointment of Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).*PAF SPOKESPERSON*