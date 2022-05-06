2 of the 3 powers of the world to develop military defense products together

Tai Hai Chen
Oct 15, 2017
I can see China offering much needed advanced drone technology such as Wing Loong 10 and anti tank missile technology such as HJ-12 and even advanced warship technology such as Type 055 and advanced submarine technology such as Type 039C to Russia to counter American expansionism.
@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon @Philip the Arab @Hassan Al-Somal @Viet @Get Ya Wig Split
