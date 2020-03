Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others



The federation said that this is not an isolated incident, with a similar case occurring last week in Venice for the same reason.



According to the Daily Mail citing an Italian research institute, around 5,760 healthcare workers in the country have been diagnosed with COVID-19, which is approximately 8% of all total cases in Italy.



Last week, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that the government was working on obtaining more protective equipment, adding that there was maximum attention on helping out Lombardy.



"Our priority is to keep doctors, nurses and all our health personnel safe," Conte said.



The coronavirus outbreak has stretched the capabilities of the hospitals in Lombardy to their limit, with supplies running thin as the number of cases continues to rise.



Intensive care nurse in her 20s 'kills herself' at King's College Hospital in London where eight coronavirus patients have died --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

hospital where

coronavirus

patients are being treated killed herself at work, it was claimed today.