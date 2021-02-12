2 new longer ranger BVR missles to enter Service in next 2 years

The Maverick
Astra Mk2 this year and Astra Mk3 next year to be tested: DRDO Chief – Indian Defence Research Wing (idrw.org)
Looks like indian reliance on French Israeli & Russian BVRS are coming to end
Astra 1 110km
Astra 2 160km
Astra 3 340km
All indian front line fighters will be able to use Astra family of fighters
SU30MKI already 200+ ordered and fully tested
Lca mark1 next few months testing and validation ( lca only using derby) at present
Mirage2000
Mig29 upg
Not sure about Rafale
Mark 2 to be tested on su30mki late 2021 - early 2022
Mark 3 2023
LCA mark1a will start with Elta 2052 first 20 fighters
Then Uttam Aesa next 63 planes
Astra 1 & 2 wil be carried by LCA in all versions eventually giving awesome BVR threat
