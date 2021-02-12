2 new longer ranger BVR missles to enter Service in next 2 years

First off, Congratulations to you guys.



I'm sure Astra Trilogy will be as successful as the LCA Tejas - one can only hope.



But lets not kid ourselves that there will ever be an end to the supply chain from the West as long as we share a border. Sure, you can arm your...Tejas.



But having a few diecast models of future jets at AeroIndia and saying that they will be operational in a decade is...a joke.



If India is planning on buying Foreign equipment, you can be sure the Astra will be taking a back seat to the hardware that is battle-tested, as opposed to something that looks great in online brochures or promotional videos on YouTube.



For Pakistan : Congratulations too .