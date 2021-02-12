What's new

2 new longer ranger BVR missles to enter Service in next 2 years

The Maverick

Jan 4, 2016
Astra Mk2 this year and Astra Mk3 next year to be tested: DRDO Chief – Indian Defence Research Wing (idrw.org)

Looks like indian reliance on French Israeli & Russian BVRS are coming to end


Astra 1 110km
Astra 2 160km
Astra 3 340km

All indian front line fighters will be able to use Astra family of fighters

SU30MKI already 200+ ordered and fully tested
Lca mark1 next few months testing and validation ( lca only using derby) at present
Mirage2000
Mig29 upg

Not sure about Rafale

Mark 2 to be tested on su30mki late 2021 - early 2022

Mark 3 2023

LCA mark1a will start with Elta 2052 first 20 fighters
Then Uttam Aesa next 63 planes

Astra 1 & 2 wil be carried by LCA in all versions eventually giving awesome BVR threat

 
Trailer23

Jun 2, 2012
First off, Congratulations to you guys.

I'm sure Astra Trilogy will be as successful as the LCA Tejas - one can only hope.

But lets not kid ourselves that there will ever be an end to the supply chain from the West as long as we share a border. Sure, you can arm your...Tejas.

But having a few diecast models of future jets at AeroIndia and saying that they will be operational in a decade is...a joke.

If India is planning on buying Foreign equipment, you can be sure the Astra will be taking a back seat to the hardware that is battle-tested, as opposed to something that looks great in online brochures or promotional videos on YouTube.

For Pakistan: Congratulations too.
 
