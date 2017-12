2 new air bases to be built in the country: PM

Expressing her firm optimism that Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) would be turned into a most modern air force soon, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said two new air bases will be built in the country to further strengthen the force.

Sheikh Hasina said setting up two new air bases -- one in Barisal and another in Sylhet -- is under process. “I believe that these activities will further strengthen the force and increase its capability,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said multirole combat aircraft, modern basic training helicopters, jet trainer aircraft, simulators, unmanned aerial vehicle system, long and short range air defence RADAR and medium range surface to air missiles are going to be added to the air force.