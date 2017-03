After WhatsApp triple talaq, two women beaten for not leaving the house in Hyderabad

Written by: Gulam Rabbani

Updated: Saturday, March 4, 2017, 13:10 [IST] ​

Even as the Supreme Court of India decides on the validity of triple talaq , a couple has been arrested in Hyderabad for assaulting their daughters in law for refusing to leave the house. Two US based brothers sent across triple talaq messages to their wives through WhatsApp . When the two ladies refused to leave the house, they were allegedly assaulted by the parents of the boys.